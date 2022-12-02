Google TV, Android TV Users Now Have Access to FIFA+ World Cup Coverage

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and users of Google TV and Android TV operating systems now have access to even more wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament. Google has partnered with VIDAA, another smart TV operating system that distributes FIFA+, to bring the soccer-centric service to all Google TV and Android TV-powered devices.

FIFA+ offers full tournament coverage from Qatar, including highlights and recaps. Fans across the globe have access to photos and videos from every match, the FIFA Fan Festival, original series and documentaries, game replays from past World Cups, and much more. FIFA+ does not offer live streams or game replays of matches from the 2022 World Cup, but the service is free to all users.

“Our priority is to bring our users the content they love. Through this collaboration, we’re able to help World Cup fans around the world celebrate and tune in wherever they are through exclusive and engaging content across Android TV OS devices,” said Jonathan Zepp, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment Partnerships, Google.

FIFA+ may not offer any streams of current World Cup matches, but soccer fans should still give the app their full consideration. The service did stream every match of the 2022 U20 Women's World Cup for free earlier this year, and promised at launch that by the end of 2022 the platform would stream “the equivalent” of 40,000 games per year (though it did not clarify specifically what that meant).

FIFA+ also added new 2022 World Cup-related features just before the tournament began. For those fortunate enough to attend the World Cup in-person, FIFA+ offers augmented reality overlays, different camera angles, heatmaps for specific players, and more. The service is also offering digital collectibles and in-app purchases if you feel the need to take a keepsake away from the tournament.

Google TV has been doing everything it can to make sure its users have access to the most World Cup content possible. Earlier in November, the service launched a new dedicated content row that allows Google TV users to explore World Cup content like live games, highlights, recaps, and more from FIFA+, ITV, Peacock, Telemundo, ViX, and other broadcasters and streaming platforms.