Google TV Integrates NFL Sunday Ticket Into Interface, Adds 25 Free Streaming Channels

If you have a smart TV or streaming device powered by Google TV and you run out of things to watch, it won’t be for lack of trying on Google’s part. The company announced this week that it was adding 25 new free streaming channels to its lineup.

That brings the number of integrated channels on Google TV devices to over 100, meaning you can start streaming them as soon as you pull your device out of the box and plug it in; no extra downloads required. Google TV’s Live tab also features more than 800 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, which it added in late April.

In addition, Google TV is making moves to ensure its corporate sibling YouTube TV has all the success possible with its first season of NFL Sunday Ticket. To make the user experience for Sunday Ticket subscribers as clean as possible, Google TV will “fully integrate” it into its system this football season.

That means that the Google TV home screen will display highlights and give users recommendations for the top games every week. Sunday Ticket subscribers will see games available in the channel guide in their Live tabs, so finding and streaming top NFL contests every week will be a cinch with Google TV.

The NFL Sunday Ticket section of the Google TV home screen.

Users who decide to switch back and forth between Google TV and the YouTube TV interface to watch NFL Sunday Ticket this season will notice there’s not much difference between the Live tabs on the two services anymore. YouTube TV’s channel guide got an update this week, making it essentially identical to the Live guide that users find on Google TV devices.

Google also recently announced that student plans were returning for NFL Sunday Ticket this season, and everything is lining up for the company to have a successful first season hosting the service on YouTube TV. Between live football and hundreds of free streaming channels, users of Google TV-powered devices will have a hard time not finding something to watch this fall.

What Are the Free Streaming Channels Available on Google TV?