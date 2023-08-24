Google TV Integrates NFL Sunday Ticket Into Interface, Adds 25 Free Streaming Channels
If you have a smart TV or streaming device powered by Google TV and you run out of things to watch, it won’t be for lack of trying on Google’s part. The company announced this week that it was adding 25 new free streaming channels to its lineup.
That brings the number of integrated channels on Google TV devices to over 100, meaning you can start streaming them as soon as you pull your device out of the box and plug it in; no extra downloads required. Google TV’s Live tab also features more than 800 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, which it added in late April.
In addition, Google TV is making moves to ensure its corporate sibling YouTube TV has all the success possible with its first season of NFL Sunday Ticket. To make the user experience for Sunday Ticket subscribers as clean as possible, Google TV will “fully integrate” it into its system this football season.
That means that the Google TV home screen will display highlights and give users recommendations for the top games every week. Sunday Ticket subscribers will see games available in the channel guide in their Live tabs, so finding and streaming top NFL contests every week will be a cinch with Google TV.
The NFL Sunday Ticket section of the Google TV home screen.
Users who decide to switch back and forth between Google TV and the YouTube TV interface to watch NFL Sunday Ticket this season will notice there’s not much difference between the Live tabs on the two services anymore. YouTube TV’s channel guide got an update this week, making it essentially identical to the Live guide that users find on Google TV devices.
Google also recently announced that student plans were returning for NFL Sunday Ticket this season, and everything is lining up for the company to have a successful first season hosting the service on YouTube TV. Between live football and hundreds of free streaming channels, users of Google TV-powered devices will have a hard time not finding something to watch this fall.
NFL Sunday Ticket
NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription video streaming service that allows football fans to watch every live out-of-market NFL game on Sunday afternoons on YouTube or YouTube TV.
If you use YouTube TV as your live TV provider, you’ll save $100 off the package price.
Users can choose to add NFL RedZone, which bounces from game to game. But Sunday Ticket is superior for fans who want to see every play of their favorite teams, even if they don’t live where the games are locally televised.
What Are the Free Streaming Channels Available on Google TV?
- AccuWeather
- America’s Test Kitchen
- Anger Management
- Antiques Roadshow
- Are We There Yet
- At Home with Family Handyman
- Baywatch
- BBC Earth
- BBC Food
- BBC Home & Garden
- beIN SPORTS XTRA
- Billiard TV
- Bounce XL
- BritBox Mysteries
- Cheddar News
- Cine Romántico
- Circle
- Classic Doctor Who
- Court TV
- Dateline 24/7
- Deal or No Deal
- Demand Africa
- Divorce Court
- DOCUMENTARY+
- Dry Bar Comedy
- DUST
- Easy Listening
- Estrella News
- Estrella TV
- FailArmy
- Family Affair Channel
- Family Feud
- FilmRise Action
- FilmRise Free Movies
- Forensic Files
- Game Show Central
- Great American Adventures
- Hallmark Movies & More
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Historias de Amor
- iHeart90s
- iHeartCountry
- IMPACT Wrestling Channel
- Impossible
- ION
- ION Mystery
- It’s Showtime at the Apollo
- Just for Laughs Gags
- KokoWA
- Law & Crime
- Lidia’s Kitchen
- Lo Mejor de Telemundo
- LOL Network
- Love Nature
- Maverick Black Cinema
- Midsomer Murders
- Motortrend
- Murder She Wrote
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K)
- NBC News Bay Area
- NBC News Boston
- NBC News Chicago
- NBC News Connecticut
- NBC News Dallas Fort Worth
- NBC News Los Angeles
- NBC News New York
- NBC News NOW
- NBC News Philadelphia
- NBC News San Diego
- NBC News South Florida
- NBC News Washington DC
- Newsmax
- Outdoor America
- Outside
- Paranormal Files
- PBS Antiques RoadShow
- PBS Nature
- PGA Tour
- PowerNation
- REELZ Famous & Infamous
- Remember the 80s
- Reuters Now
- Scripps News
- Shades of Black
- Sky News
- Smooth Jazz
- Stingray Classic Rock
- Stingray Naturescape
- Stingray Soul Storm
- Tastemade
- Telemundo Al Día
- The Jamie Oliver Channel
- The Pet Collective
- The Price is Right - The Barker Years
- This Old House
- Today All Day
- Top Gear
- Universal Crime
- Unsolved Mysteries
- World Poker Tour
- Wu Tang Collection
- Xumo Free Crime TV
- Xumo Free Movies
- Xumo Free Westerns