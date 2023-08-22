YouTube TV Introduces Refreshed Live Guide to Bring It in Line With Google TV

One of the more difficult aspects of cutting the cord is that thanks to decades of usage, the ease and familiarity of cable and satellite menus have become what most consumers are comfortable with. So, when they choose a live TV streaming service, they can often be disappointed with the user experience, from the lack of numbers on the remote to the difficulty searching to the layout of the menu.

Fortunately for the service’s subscribers, YouTube TV has launched a new user-friendly channel guide that is designed to provide a sleeker look and a more customizable experience. YouTube TV’s new menu mirrors that of corporate sibling service Google TV Live.

The new look has a darker background and refreshed tiles for its channels. This comes mere weeks after a bug restricted the look of YouTube TV's channel guide to three lines. As pointed out by 9to5Google, “The look is reminiscent of other Google products, like Android Material You designs we’ve seen before.”

The new channel guide isn’t the only thing that’s new with YouTube TV in recent months. In June, YouTube TV rolled out new updates with its audio/visual synch issues on live video and video-on-demand playback. The service also worked on a bug involving Apple TV 4K users, who couldn’t watch YouTube TV for long stretches before it crashed.

In the spring, Google TV added a new feature that incorporated over 800 free, linear streaming channels into the “Live” tab menu. These channels were from such free streamers as Pluto TV, Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News, but also from live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Philo, and Sling TV. There are not yet any indications that YouTube TV is going to introduce a similar function, but if Google is looking to consolidate the look of its TV products, it is a possibility that further synergies will be introduced.

While it’s unknown if YouTube TV is gearing up for a larger makeover, the simplicity of the guide’s new look and feel will make things easier for new and old users.