HeroGo Live TV Collapses After 19 Days - 300+ Cable Channels Disappear, Subscribers Not Notified

In less than three weeks, HeroGo TV has blown up in the face of its subscribers. The streaming service came out of nowhere to offer 300+ live cable channels 19 days ago. Now those channels have disappeared, and subscribers received no warning.

Update: HeroGo emailed subscribers, explaining the shutdown and offering refunds.

Until recently, HeroGo was a free streamer offering a narrow selection of videos. Then, on May 26, the company shot out an email to its users announcing a jaw-dropping lineup of channels: A&E, CNN, Disney Channel, ESPN, HBO, MSNBC, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, TBS, and TNT, along with every other top cable option. The service was not cheap. To see every channel, users would have to pay $129/month.

To learn more, The Streamable signed up for the 7-day free trial. We discovered that some of the promised channels were missing. The clumsy interface was terrible. And, perhaps most importantly, there was no way to cancel. We shut down our credit card before HeroGo could charge us, but the streamer attempted to collect the money anyway.

Users who were charged are likely furious today — all the channels they paid for have disappeared. If you go to the HeroGo website, all the paid tiers are no longer listed. The old URLs now return an error. HeroGo removed at least one Facebook post announcing the live channels, but — as of publication — it still shows the offering on its Twitter account:

Get ready for an entertainment revolution! Our upcoming premium channels are bringing you the best of the best in movies, series, documentaries, and more. Experience exclusive content that you won’t find anywhere else, and take your viewing to the next level. pic.twitter.com/XiIBvGfVB1 — HeroGo TV (@HeroGoTV) March 23, 2023

Users who signed up for any paid package are now left with just 12 channels:

SHE IS IT

Al Jazeera

Red Carpet TV

Red Top

Black Cinema Network

Soundox

In Rainbow

Malomanie

Pulse

A Star TV

Jewelry TV

Jewel School

What Happened to HeroGo TV?

We have no idea what is going on at HeroGo. The Streamable’s repeated attempts to contact the company have received no response.

At first, it felt like the service went live before it had been properly tested. It’s not unusual for a web service to struggle upon launch, but the inability to cancel seems like more than an oversight. At the very least, HeroGo’s support team should have responded to emails.

It’s possible HeroGo pushed forward with an unauthorized collection of streams. We won’t speculate how those were acquired, but TV retransmission rights are a thorny issue. There’s a reason Fubo is missing the Turner channels and Sling TV splits its lineup into two main packages to save money. These channels aren’t cheap, and the cost is reflected in the ever-increasing price of live TV streamers. HeroGo may have stumbled on a solution that was too good to be true.

According to LinkedIn, the CEO of HeroGo graduated high school in 2017. Make of that what you will.

In a belated press release trumpeting the new service, HeroGo called its most expensive tier “the epitome of opulence.” No one who used the service would agree.