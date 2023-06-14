HeroGo TV to Refund Customers After Botched Launch of Live TV Service

This morning, The Streamable was the first to report that HeroGo TV pulled the plug on its live premium channels. Now, the streamer is emailing subscribers to explain what happened. Here is the text of that email:

Dear Valued Herogo TV Subscriber,

We want to express our deepest gratitude for your continued support and patronage. The growth and success of Herogo TV are inextricably linked to your engagement and trust in our services. Recently, we celebrated the launch of our premium TV channels, a milestone that was met with overwhelming excitement and an impressive influx of subscriptions in the initial week. Your positive feedback on the high-quality stream and the value of our packages was deeply gratifying to our team.

Yet, we also understand that success is a journey, not a destination. We have received several comments regarding the user interface of our platform. We appreciate your candidness in expressing concerns about the system’s user-friendliness, the lack of clarity on subscription management, and the inability to customize usernames or passwords. In the spirit of transparency, we acknowledge that there is significant room for improvement to elevate our customer experience. Considering this, and to address other minor system glitches brought to our attention, we’ve made a critical decision for the betterment of our service.

With Herogo TV, your satisfaction is paramount. Therefore, we’ve decided to refund all existing subscriptions and temporarily pause our paid service. This pause will enable us to focus on upgrading our app, enhancing our interface, and rectifying any operational issues. Rest assured, during this peri-od, vou will continue to enjoy our Freemium service. This includes access to our Video-On- Demand content and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV channels. We regret any inconvenience this might have caused and are committed to providing you with unrivaled user experience. The refund process will begin immediately, and you can expect to see the funds reflected in your payment method within 7 to 10 days. We will keep you informed of our progress and the anticipated date of relaunching our improved services.

Should you have any queries or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact our support team at support@herogotv.com. We thank you for your understanding, patience, and continued support.

Warm Regards,

The Herogo TV Team