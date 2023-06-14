 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Herogo TV

HeroGo TV to Refund Customers After Botched Launch of Live TV Service

Ben Bowman

This morning, The Streamable was the first to report that HeroGo TV pulled the plug on its live premium channels. Now, the streamer is emailing subscribers to explain what happened. Here is the text of that email:

Dear Valued Herogo TV Subscriber,

We want to express our deepest gratitude for your continued support and patronage. The growth and success of Herogo TV are inextricably linked to your engagement and trust in our services. Recently, we celebrated the launch of our premium TV channels, a milestone that was met with overwhelming excitement and an impressive influx of subscriptions in the initial week. Your positive feedback on the high-quality stream and the value of our packages was deeply gratifying to our team.

Yet, we also understand that success is a journey, not a destination. We have received several comments regarding the user interface of our platform. We appreciate your candidness in expressing concerns about the system’s user-friendliness, the lack of clarity on subscription management, and the inability to customize usernames or passwords. In the spirit of transparency, we acknowledge that there is significant room for improvement to elevate our customer experience. Considering this, and to address other minor system glitches brought to our attention, we’ve made a critical decision for the betterment of our service.

With Herogo TV, your satisfaction is paramount. Therefore, we’ve decided to refund all existing subscriptions and temporarily pause our paid service. This pause will enable us to focus on upgrading our app, enhancing our interface, and rectifying any operational issues. Rest assured, during this peri-od, vou will continue to enjoy our Freemium service. This includes access to our Video-On- Demand content and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV channels. We regret any inconvenience this might have caused and are committed to providing you with unrivaled user experience. The refund process will begin immediately, and you can expect to see the funds reflected in your payment method within 7 to 10 days. We will keep you informed of our progress and the anticipated date of relaunching our improved services.

Should you have any queries or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact our support team at support@herogotv.com. We thank you for your understanding, patience, and continued support.

Warm Regards,
The Herogo TV Team

If you sample the service today, you only have access to 12 low-quality channels. If HeroGo ever tries going back to a premium package, The Streamable will be sure to update you.

Previously:

Sign Up
herogotv.com

Herogo TV

HeroGo TV is a free streaming service offering 12 channels and 1000+ hours of on demand video.

While HeroGo TV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV, the live TV channels are only available on Roku, iOS, Android, Android TV, and Fire TV.

Sign Up
$0 / month
herogotv.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.