How FuboTV Thinks it Will Differentiate from Hulu and YouTube TV

With so many live TV streaming services available, it can be confounding for potential customers to pick and choose what’s best for them. Which service offers the best movies? Which is best for streaming live sports? It’s a complicated decision, and it’s no less complicated for live TV company executives who are trying to set themselves apart from their competitors.

fuboTV CEO David Gandler discussed some of the difficulties involved in this decision-making processes at the Evecore TMT conference on Thursday. Gandler was asked specifically what set fuboTV apart from other live streamers like Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, and he emphasized his streamer’s focus on live sports offerings, and pointed to three specific factors that set Fubo apart from competitors.

First is the clout generated by the Fubo brand.

“You’ll see that quite often on big sporting event days, the number of downloads we get far exceeds what any of the other aggregators in the space will get,” Gandler said. “And so I think on the brand side, we probably have more equity there from a differentiation perspective.”

Gandler also pointed to the different products offered by fuboTV that enhance consumers’ viewing experience. He also touted how the company was far quicker to market with these innovations than its competitors, some of which are still a year behind in adding what are now basic Fubo features to their broadcasts.

“I think we’ve demonstrated historically, we’ve been first to market with 4K, things like Multiview, FanView, and we really cater more to the sports fan,” he said. “We also have features like DVR, which are allowing customers to save their favorite moments perpetually, which is important for sports fans, less valuable for someone who only cares about entertainment.”

Finally, Gandler pointed to the different content offered by other services, and how Fubo’s large offering of sports sets it apart.

“For the most part, we have very similar content (to other live streamers), but Fubo has the greatest number of Nielsen-rated sports networks,” he said. “I think that Hulu is probably more known as a general entertainment brand. And I think YouTube TV is synonymous with free TV.”

Fubo actually offers fewer live sports channels in total than both Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, and doesn’t carry TNT or TBS, which both offer a host of live sports content, even though Gandler has long maintained that it could bring back the channel in the future. Fubo is one of the only services that offers NFL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. fuboTV also carries a host of regional sports networks in big markets like Boston (NESN), New York (MSG), and Chicago (Marquee Sports Network), which aren’t on the other services.

Also during the conference, Gandler offered a window into future Fubo innovations that are meant to keep it ahead of the competition. He mentioned the further integration of betting and fantasy sports to the fuboTV platform, something that The Streamable reported on earlier this summer. Gandler struck an upbeat tone when discussing the company’s future prospects, “We’re very confident that from a product perspective, we’ll continue to innovate ahead of our competition.”