How to Sign-Up, Stream Out-Of-Market Games with NHL Power Play During 2022-23 NHL Season

If during past NHL seasons, you’ve subscribed to NHL.TV to stream out-of-market NHL games, the service has a new name for the 2022-23 NHL season. While last season NHL.TV moved to ESPN+, starting this season, the package's name has been changed to NHL Power Play.

To watch out-of-market games with NHL Power Play, all you’ll need is a subscription to ESPN+.

To stream NHL Power Play on ESPN+, it costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year ($8.33 per month when paid annually), or you can get it as part of The Disney Bundle for $13.99 per month. There are no longer multiple plans, you get every team’s games if they are outside your market with ESPN+. Instead of streaming the games in the NHL App though, they will now be viewable inside ESPN+.

In addition to NHL out-of-market games, there will be 75+ exclusive nationally televised games available on ESPN+, so there is a good chance that the streamer will have at least some of your team’s games, even if you’re in-market.

How to Stream NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Click Here to Sign-Up For ESPN+.

Click “Subscribe to ESPN+ Only.”

Choose “Monthly” or “Annual Plan.”

Complete Check-out.

In Latin America, you can also stream NHL Power Play with a a subscription to their new Star+ service.

What Games Are Available on NHL Power Play on ESPN+?

With your subscription to ESPN+, you will get access to over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, alongside 53 exclusive national games available on ESPN+ and Hulu this regular season. The games that you will be available to stream live on NHL Power Play include any telecast that isn’t available in your local market.

For games, subscribers will have the choice of either home or away commentary. Games that air on ESPN (that aren’t simulcast on ESPN+), TNT, and NHL Network, will be available on NHL Power Play on-demand after they air.

Starting this season, fans will have greater access to pre and post-game shows from local regional sports networks (RSNs) via ESPN+. That lack of access had been a major pain point for viewers during the first year of NHL.TV on ESPN+.

If you use the ESPN App, games that are available as part of NHL Power Play will have a special icon on the scoreboard so you know you can stream the contests.

What Else is Available on ESPN+?

The service also has daily out-of-market MLB games, SEC Football, PGA Tour Live, Wimbledon Tennis, and select “Monday Night Football” games.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), along with exclusive access to content from Bill Barnwell, Zach Lowe, Matthew Berry, Jackie MacMullan, Jeff Passan, Malika Andrews, Kevin Arnovitz, Stephania Bell, Michael Collins, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, Kirk Goldsberry, Alden Gonzalez, Dan Graziano, Baxter Holmes, Dave Schoenfield, Kevin Seifert, Ramona Shelburne, Andre Snellings, Wright Thompson, Seth Wickersham, Brian Windhorst, and Greg Wyshynski.

ESPN+ launched in April 2018 and at the outset included a slate of college sports and international sports leagues. As of June 2022, the streaming service had over 22.8 million subscribers.