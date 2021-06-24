How to Stream All Of The ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies Before ‘F9’ Hits Theaters

F9 comes out only in theaters on Friday, June 25, and it is actually the tenth film in the increasingly large-scale Fast Saga.

The action epic includes animated TV shows, video games, music, and, of course, the original movies that gave the “fast cars” saga its birth.

It’s still possible to get up to speed (pun not intended) by streaming the other titles before watching the newest film in the franchise, but they are not all in one place. Here’s a quick look at where you can find the earlier titles in the saga before heading to the theater to watch F9.

The first two films in the franchise are tied to police officer Brian O’Conner — first when he infiltrates a street racing crew suspected of masterminding a series of big-rig hijackings in Los Angeles. Then, when he teams up with an ex-con buddy to bring down a shady import-export dealer.

Both are available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

A different set of characters are tied to this film, as is the venue — but the action is pretty much the same, as a driver gets involved in the underground world of drift racing. It’s available on-demand from fuboTV.

By the fourth flick in the franchise, fugitive ex-con Dom Toretto restarts his old feud with Brian O’Conner. However, the two have to shelve their issues to unite against a common enemy.

It’s available on-demand from fuboTV and from AMC+.

O’Conner and Toretto have teamed up to pull one last job to gain their freedom. You can stream Fast Five on Peacock.

Hobbs has Dominic and Brian reassemble their crew in order to take down a team of mercenaries. This one is available on Peacock, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

In the seventh film of the franchise, Deckard Shaw is looking for revenge against Toretto and his family for his comatose brother. You can stream this one on-demand on fuboTV and on FXNow.

A mysterious woman lures Toretto into a life of crime and forces him to betray those close to him.

This one is available for rent or purchase all over the place, including Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNow, and Vudu.

A spin-off of the franchise has US Diplomatic Security Service Agent Hobbs and outcast Shaw joining forces to take down a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist.

This one is available through Prime Video.

For the completists out there, an animated series from Netflix has been released that is only distantly related to the movies. It tells the stories of teenage driver Tony Toretto — Dom’s cousin — and his friends who have been recruited by a government agency to infiltrate a criminal street racing circuit as undercover spies. It has just completed its fourth 8-episode season.