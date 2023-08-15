How to Watch 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game, Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty Live Online for Free Without Cable

Get ready, WNBA fans! The 2023 Commissioner’s Cup Championship game is set for Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Prime Video . The game will pit the star-studded Las Vegas Aces against the New York Liberty for a $500,000 prize pool. It’s the thrilling conclusion to the WNBA’s midseason tournament, and the winning team’s chosen charity will receive a $10,000 donation from the league. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 2023 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Game, Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

The Commissioner’s Cup is an in-season tournament held annually in the WNBA. Teams compete in 10 games designated as Cup play throughout the first half of the regular season, and the squads with the best records at the end of that 10-game stretch face each other in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game. The winning team will collect more than $30,000 each for its players, while the losers will have to settle for $10,000 each.

This year, the Cup Championship will feature the two teams with the best records in the entire league. The Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty are helmed by Breanna Stewart, a perennial All-Star who has brought the team to a 24-6 record. But the Aces have plenty of star power, as forward Candace Parker has compiled seven first-team All-NBA selections in her career.

