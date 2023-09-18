How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game Live Online on September 18, 2023: TV & Streaming

It’s a true Monday Night Party on “Monday Night Football” this week, as the division rival New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers will meet on ESPN and ESPN Deportes on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET. The Saints are seen as the favorite in the NFC South, but the Panthers and their young quarterback Bryce Young aren’t ready to hand them the division crown just yet. You can stream this “MNF” throwdown without cable with a live TV streaming service!

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers ‘MNF’ Week 2 Game

When: Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium | 800 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Bank of America Stadium | 800 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202 TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

ESPN and ESPN Deportes Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

The New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game will be streaming on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, which are available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game?

The Carolina Panthers couldn’t overcome their own mistakes in a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Defensive end Brian Burns played like a superstar in that game, but 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggled, throwing two interceptions and accumulating just 146 passing yards. But Young also showed why there’s plenty of reason for optimism, displaying the maturity and accuracy that were hallmarks of his time as Alabama’s quarterback.

The New Orleans Saints squeaked by the Tennessee Titans last week by a score of 16-15, with new Saints quarterback Derek Carr amassing 305 yards in the victory. The true strength of the team might be the defense, which did not allow the Titans offense to score a touchdown thanks to the efforts of players like cornerback Marson Lattimore and defensive lineman Cam Jordan. They’ll try to make life tough for Bryce Young once again on Monday night, but will the rookie signal-caller show growth in his second game?

Can you stream New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers on Sling TV?

There is good news and bad news for cord-cutters looking to watch NFL football on Sling TV. The live streaming service does in fact carry ESPN in all markets, so this Saints-Panthers game along with every other “Monday Night Football” contest is available with the service.

If you are comfortable moving forward with a Sling subscription, the streamer is currently offering 50% off your first month of any plan on the platform. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports channels) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan also runs $40 monthly but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT. You can also get this package for 50% off for one month.

However, if you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, Sling is adding extra savings for you to sign up for both Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month — half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

Can you stream New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game on ESPN with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and $10 off your first three months of the Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream all of the other channels that carry NFL games this season as well: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Keep in mind that DIRECTV is currently in the middle of a continuous retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar. Due to this, a number of local affiliates that will carry NFL games this season are currently blacked out. You can check to see if your local market is impacted here. The impasse won’t affect the Saints-Panthers game, as ESPN is a nationally-televised network.

Can you stream New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers on Fubo?

You can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game on ESPN with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. With Fubo, you will also be able to watch ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can you stream New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their Sports Add-On.

Can you stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game on ESPN with YouTube TV.

Can You Stream New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

Since the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game is being nationally televised, it won’t appear on NFL Sunday Ticket. The out-of-market package allows fans to watch any game not airing locally in either of the Sunday afternoon windows. You can sign up either as an add-on to your YouTube TV subscription, or via YouTube’s Prime Time Channels a la carte option. Currently, there are a number of deals available to lower the cost of the popular package.

Students can also get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109, or bundle it with the NFL RedZone channel for $119.

Can You New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers on NFL+?

If the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game is airing on any TV channel in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($14.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends, as well as watch a livestream of the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels.

All Live TV Streaming Services