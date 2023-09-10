How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Game Live Online on September 10, 2023: TV & Streaming

It’s a new era in Green Bay as for the first time since 1992, someone other than Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers (with all due respect to Brett Hundley) will be the Packers’ starting quarterback this season. The Green Bay Packers and new starting QB Jordan Love travel to the Windy City to take on divisional rivals the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. If you want to catch the new look Pack Attack, you can stream the game with a live TV streaming service.

How to Stream the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers 2023 NFL Week 1 Game

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL 60605

Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL 60605 TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game will air on Fox, which is available with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Fox on Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Game?

When the Green Bay Packers head down to Chicago to face off with Da Bears in Week 1 of the NFL season, it will be in a battle between two young quarterbacks with a lot to prove. Jordan Love was drafted by Green Bay in 2020 expressly to eventually replace Aaron Rodgers. Three years later, his time is now. Love has looked good in limited backup action over the course of the last few seasons, but taking over as the signal caller for one of the most beloved franchises in the NFL comes with a lot of pressure, especially if you are only the third starting QB in the past three decades.

Fortunately, he won’t have to carry the offensive load on his own as he will have a pair of running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones.

On the other sideline, Justin Fields is entering his third season as Chicago’s quarterback. The Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL last year, but the marked improvement of Fields has fans excited about the possibilities for 2023, especially with the additions of rookie offensive lineman Darnell Wright and the free agent addition of wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Bears are getting the home-field advantage bump in the betting lines as they are favored by a single point. Will Fields’ and company be able to spoil Love’s official coming-out party? Tune in to Fox on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and $10 off your first three months of the Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream all of the other channels that carry NFL games this season as well: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Keep in mind that DIRECTV is currently in the middle of a continuous retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar. Due to this, a number of local affiliates that will carry NFL games this season are currently blacked out. You can check to see if your local market is impacted here. This impasse began in early July, and there have been no public reports of progress, but like all retrans and carriage fee disputes, football has a way of encouraging negotiation, so a resolution could occur at any point.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

There is good news and bad news for cord-cutters looking to watch NFL football on Sling TV. The live streaming service does in fact carry the network, but only in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live in one of the regions listed below, you are able to stream the Bears-Packers game, but if not, you should probably explore some of our other recommended options.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

If you are comfortable moving forward with a Sling subscription, the streamer is currently offering 50% off your first month of any plan on the platform. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports channels) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan also runs $40 monthly but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT. You can also get this package for 50% off for one month.

However, if you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, Sling is adding extra savings for you to sign up for both Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month — half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

Save $20 Now $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. With Fubo, you will also be able to watch ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with YouTube TV.

If the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game is not airing in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket. The out-of-market package allows fans to watch any game not airing locally in either of the Sunday afternoon windows. You can sign up either as an add-on to your YouTube TV subscription, or via YouTube’s Prime Time Channels a la carte option. Currently, there are a number of deals available to lower the cost of the popular package.

Students can also get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109, or bundle it with the NFL RedZone channel for $119.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

If the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($14.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends, as well as watch a livestream of the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels.