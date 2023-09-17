How to Watch Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos Game Live Online on September 17, 2023: TV & Streaming

There are plenty of Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders fans who remember Super Bowl 22. The two teams have traveled very different paths since then, but they’ll meet once again on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The Commanders are looking to keep rolling after a 1-0 start, while the Broncos are hoping to redeem a one-point loss at home last week. You can see the game with a special offer for 50% off an annual subscription to Paramount+ or on CBS via a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 2 Game

About the Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 2 Game

Denver’s first performance under new head coach Sean Payton held some positives and some negatives for Broncos fans. The team’s offense looked much more competent than it did last year, with Russell Wilson playing an efficient game. But they couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter and dropped their first game of the season to the Las Vegas Raiders to begin 0-1. It will be critical for Denver’s pass rush to get home in this game, after registering zero sacks in Week 1.

The Commanders took down an Arizona Cardinals team that seems to have fully embraced the tank in Week 1, so this may be a sterner test of their mettle. The team still boasts an incredibly talented defensive line, with Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, and Chase Young ready to punish opposing guards and tackles. Second-year quarterback Sam Howell has a chance to become the first NFL player to record a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in his first three games this weekend, but it’s up to Washington’s offensive line to keep him standing.

The Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders game will be streaming on Paramount+.

Fans can also sign up to stream CBS with a live TV streaming service.

