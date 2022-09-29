How to Watch ‘Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky’ Season Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
“Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” Season 4 drops exclusively on Peacock this week! The “How to Train Your Dragon” spin-off series debuted on the streaming service last November and Season 4 will its final season. All six episodes drop simultaneously on Thursday, Sept. 29. You can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch ‘Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky’
- When: Thursday, Sept. 29
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky’
“Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” takes viewers along with Viking twins Dak and Leyla as they embark on many incredible adventures. The duo was raised by dragons and they now live in Huttsgalor, where they get to explore, rescue, and so much more.
Dak and Leyla, along with their dragon friends, Winger, Summer, Cutter, and Burple, are taking on fresh opportunities in the fourth and final season. In one episode, the Rescue Riders are faced with the challenge of fending off the Razortooth Metalmaw dragons who are trying to destroy Magnus’ workshop. Another episode follows Dak and Leyla after a dragon erases their memories, leaving their dragon friends to save the day.
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky
Twins Dak and Leyla lead a team of five dragons on adventures to protect the dragons and humans around their adopted home of Huttsgalor. Rescued from a shipwreck at a very early age by a mother dragon who raised them alongside her own son, Winger, the twins’ goal is to pay forward their mother’s kindness by helping those in need.
The “Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” voice cast includes Nicolas Cantu, Brennley Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Moira Quirk, Roshon Fegan, Brad Grusnick, Tara Strong, Zach Callison, Skai Jackson, Noah Bentley, Andre Robinson, and Marsai Martin.
Seasons 1 through 3 are also available to stream on Peacock. Season 4’s episodes include:
- Episode 1: Full Metal Magnus
- Episode 2: Triple Trouble Tuesday
- Episode 3: Where’s Waldondo?
- Episode 4: The Greatest Showdragons
- Episode 5: Copy That
- Episode 6: And You Are?
Can You Watch ‘Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky’ for Free on Peacock?
Peacock offers a free subscription tier but you will need to sign up for a paid subscription to stream the full library of titles, including “Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky.” Premium with ads costs $4.99 per month and premium without ads is $9.99 per month.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky’ on Peacock?
“Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” on Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
