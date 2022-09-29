 Skip to Content
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Peacock

How to Watch ‘Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky’ Season Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” Season 4 drops exclusively on Peacock this week! The “How to Train Your Dragon” spin-off series debuted on the streaming service last November and Season 4 will its final season. All six episodes drop simultaneously on Thursday, Sept. 29. You can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky’

About ‘Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky’

“Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” takes viewers along with Viking twins Dak and Leyla as they embark on many incredible adventures. The duo was raised by dragons and they now live in Huttsgalor, where they get to explore, rescue, and so much more.

Dak and Leyla, along with their dragon friends, Winger, Summer, Cutter, and Burple, are taking on fresh opportunities in the fourth and final season. In one episode, the Rescue Riders are faced with the challenge of fending off the Razortooth Metalmaw dragons who are trying to destroy Magnus’ workshop. Another episode follows Dak and Leyla after a dragon erases their memories, leaving their dragon friends to save the day.

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky

November 24, 2021

Twins Dak and Leyla lead a team of five dragons on adventures to protect the dragons and humans around their adopted home of Huttsgalor. Rescued from a shipwreck at a very early age by a mother dragon who raised them alongside her own son, Winger, the twins’ goal is to pay forward their mother’s kindness by helping those in need.

The “Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” voice cast includes Nicolas Cantu, Brennley Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Moira Quirk, Roshon Fegan, Brad Grusnick, Tara Strong, Zach Callison, Skai Jackson, Noah Bentley, Andre Robinson, and Marsai Martin.

Seasons 1 through 3 are also available to stream on Peacock. Season 4’s episodes include:

  • Episode 1: Full Metal Magnus
  • Episode 2: Triple Trouble Tuesday
  • Episode 3: Where’s Waldondo?
  • Episode 4: The Greatest Showdragons
  • Episode 5: Copy That
  • Episode 6: And You Are?

Can You Watch ‘Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky’ for Free on Peacock?

Peacock offers a free subscription tier but you will need to sign up for a paid subscription to stream the full library of titles, including “Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky.” Premium with ads costs $4.99 per month and premium without ads is $9.99 per month.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky’ on Peacock?

“Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” on Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    peacocktv.com

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 70,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.”

    It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.”

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

    You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.

    The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

    Sign Up
    $4.99+ / month
    peacocktv.com

    For a Limited Time, Get Peacock Premium for just $1.99/month, or an entire year for JUST $19.99.

Watch the 'Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky' Preview:

