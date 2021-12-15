How to Watch ‘Foodtastic’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Foodtastic,” Disney+’s newest original series, takes viewers on a tasty adventure. The competition series features skilled artists who make incredible sculptures out of everyday foods. The show features 11 episodes, and they all premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 15. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.

About ‘Foodtastic’

“Foodtastic” is a food building competition that puts artists’ abilities to the ultimate test. Each episode features a different Disney theme, including a special “Star Wars” competition. Using different foods, from dairy products to produce, the artists put together extravagant scenes and sculptures. Each creation must be made entirely of edible pieces, which is not an easy task. In a preview for the upcoming “Star Wars” episode, one artist points out how difficult it is to recreate some of the large ships and scenes from the franchise.

Disney fans of all ages will love seeing each scene come together and will be blown away by the final reveals. “Foodtastic” is a show that the whole family can enjoy together. Tune in to see your favorite Disney characters or scenes transformed into food-based works of art. Emmy award-winning actress Keke Palmer hosts the series, while FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC’s City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera are food art experts.

