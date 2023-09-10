How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Live Online on September 10, 2023: TV & Streaming

The NFL season is here, and in Week 1 the schedule-makers are giving fans an AFC South brawl. The Indianapolis Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Young star Trevor Lawrence will lead the Jaguars, while the Colts will get the first regular-season peek at rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. You can stream the game with a Live TV Streaming Service.

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 NFL Week 1 Game

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225 TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game will be broadcast on Fox, which is available with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Fox on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV (in select markets) and YouTube TV.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Game?

The Jaguars were one of the breakout teams of the NFL last season, winning 9 games and capturing an AFC South title. Young quarterback Trevor Lawrence is developing into a star before our eyes, and this year he’ll get to work with a backfield of Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. The team will also welcome receiver Calvin Ridley back from a season-long suspension related to gambling activities, and is hoping it can count on more development from 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker to add more juice in the pass-rushing department.

The Colts said goodbye to head coach Frank Reich last season and brought on former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as his replacement. The team drafted Anthony Richardson at fourth overall, and is hoping his electric, dual-threat play from his Florida Gators days can give the team an offensive spark. His job would be a lot easier with star running back Jonathan Taylor in the game, but he’ll start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform List, and may end up being traded amidst a contract dispute with ownership.

You can watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You can also stream ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network with the service..

Keep in mind that DIRECTV is currently in the middle of a continuous retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar. Due to this, a number of local affiliates that will carry NFL games this season are currently blacked out. You can check to see if your local market is impacted here. This impasse began in early July, and there have been no public reports of progress, but like all retrans and carriage fee disputes, football has a way of encouraging negotiation, so a resolution could occur at any point.

There is good news and bad news for cord-cutters looking to watch NFL football on Sling TV. The live streaming service does in fact carry the network, but only in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live in one of the regions listed below, you are able to stream the Colts-Jaguars game, but if not, you should probably explore some of our other recommended options.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

If you are comfortable moving forward with a Sling subscription, the streamer is currently offering 50% off your first month of any plan on the platform. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports channels) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan also runs $40 monthly but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT. You can also get this package for 50% off for one month.

However, if you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, Sling is adding extra savings for you to sign up for both Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month — half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

You can watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on Fox with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. With Fubo, you will also be able to watch ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

You can watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On.

You can watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on Fox with YouTube TV.

If the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game is not airing on TV in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket. The out-of-market package allows fans to watch any game not airing locally in either of the Sunday afternoon windows. You can sign up either as an add-on to your YouTube TV subscription or via YouTube’s Prime Time Channels a la carte option.

Currently, there are a number of deals available to lower the cost of the popular package.

Students can also get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109, or bundle it with the NFL RedZone channel for $119.

If the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($14.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends, as well as watch a livestream of the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels.