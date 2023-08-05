How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Live Without Cable

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz finally step into the ring after 18 months of verbal sparring. Paul, in his first fight since his split-decision loss to Tommy Fury, looks to get back on the right track against Diaz, an experienced and decorated combat sports athlete making his boxing debut. Which fighter will shut the other side up once and for all? Find out this Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on DAZN PPV for $59.99. You can also get one month of DAZN for $0.99 when you buy the PPV.

What Is the Best Way to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on DAZN?

For Canadian viewers, DAZN also owns the rights to NFL football, so you can get the first few weeks of the season for less than a dollar. For U.S. viewers, DAZN streams high-profile boxing events frequently.

If you decide to cancel your subscription, note that DAZN’s cancellation policy is different than other streamers. If you’re on a monthly plan and pay DAZN directly, then you’ll start a 30-day notice period from the day you cancel. For example, if you cancel in the middle of your paid month, you will end up paying a pro-rated amount for the next month.

Other Ways to Watch Paul vs. Diaz

There are three other ways to stream the fight: Sling, ESPN+, and PPV.com.

How Do You Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on Sling TV?

Sling subscribers can order Paul vs Diaz for $59.99 by opening the Sling app or web browser and scrolling down to the “Order to Watch” collection on the home page. On select devices, you may need to visit sling.com/account to order. If you don’t already have an account, it’s easy to sign up and the [live TV streaming service is offering 50% off for the first month, landing you at $80 all in ($20 for the first month and $59.99 for the fight).

With Sling you’ll also get live channels like ABC, NBC, ESPN, and more, which is great for football season just around the corner.

How Do You Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on ESPN+?

As for ESPN+, thanks to an agreement with Top Rank, you can buy the fight for $69.98 if you already have a subscription to the sports streaming service. A month of ESPN+ is just $9.99 per month, making it more expensive than a month of DAZN with the promotion we listed above, but cheaper than Sling. However, for an extra few dollars per month, you can get the Disney Trio Basic which gives you access to Hulu (with ads) and Disney+ (with ads) when you buy the fight. All in, you are looking at $80 for ESPN+ only or $83 for the Disney Trio Basic package. This option doesn’t come with any live channels, but it does have thousands of on-demand titles that you can stream.

How Do You Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on PPV.com?

The last option is on PPV.com. It’s only $59.99 for the fight but PPV doesn’t have a smart TV app. It’s just as cheap as the DAZN option, but you are restricted to watching only on your laptop or phone and you won’t get any additional benefits like you would with the other options.

About Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

The main event of this weekend’s contest features Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, who are both looking to prove something in the boxing world. Paul started his pro career with six straight wins before dropping a controversial split decision to Tommy Fury in February.

This fight will be Diaz’s first boxing match ever, though he has sparred with the undefeated Hall of Famer Andre Ward during his MMA career. Diaz is most known for his harsh words that he could back up with his fists. Connor McGregor found that out the hard way when Diaz knocked him out cold in his first UFC loss.

Elsewhere on the card, undisputed featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will put her titles on the line against former WBO featherweight title holder Heather “The Heat” Hardy. We’ll also see undefeated top prospect lightweight H20 Sylve face off with veteran lightweight William “Baby Face” Dos Santos.

Paul vs. Diaz Fight Card

Card subject to change

Time (ET) Event Fights Stipulation 8 p.m. Main Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Co-Main Amanda Serrano (C) vs. Heather Hardy Match for the Undisputed Featherweight Championship Undercard H20 Sylve vs. William Silva Undercard Jeremy Stephens vs. Chris Avila Undercard Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry Undercard Angel Beltran vs. Alan Sanchez 6:15 p.m. Undercard Kevin Newman II vs. Quilisto Madera Undercard Noel Cavazos vs. Jose Aguayo Undercard CJ Hamilon vs. Luciano Ramos

What devices can you use to stream the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match?

DAZN is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sling is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

