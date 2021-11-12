How to Stream ‘Jungle Cruise’ For Free on Disney+

“Jungle Cruise” is now available to all Disney+ subscribers at no extra charge starting on Disney+ Day, Friday, November 12. For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can get Disney+ for just $1.99 for your first month of Disney+.

How to Watch “Jungle Cruise”

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Your First Month of Disney+ For Just $1.99 (75% OFF)

Can You Stream “Jungle Cruise” For Free on Disney+?

Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial. However, you can subscribe for $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month) or purchase the Disney Bundle for $13.99 a month, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

In honor of Disney+ Day through November 14th, you can get Disney+ for just $1.99 for your first month (normally $7.99) – a 75% savings.

About “Jungle Cruise”

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in the adventure of a lifetime as characters Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton who embark on a perilous riverboat ride in search of an ancient tree with healing abilities. On the journey, this unlikely duo encounter pure danger and supernatural forces lurking around the jungle as the secrets of the Tree of Life unfold. Stakes get higher and higher as Lily, Frank, and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance.

The action-adventure movie premiered on July 30, nearly two years after its originally intended release date (October 2019.) “Jungle Cruise” debuted simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access. It was the fifth movie online via Premier Access and in order to stream it, viewers had to pay a one-time $30 fee on top of their subscription. However, if you purchased the film through the service, as a Disney+ member, you can watch the film as many times as you like. Fortunately, it will now be available without an extra fee as a Disney+ Day celebration bonus.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, “Jungle Cruise” was written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa; produced by John Davis, John Fox, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, and Hiram Garcia. Other cast members include Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

Jungle Cruise July 28, 2021 Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his dilapidated boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal – a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream “Jungle Cruise” on Disney+?

You can stream “Jungle Cruise” on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.