 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NHL Hockey

How to Watch 2021 NHL Playoffs on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV: TV Channels, Streaming Options

Jeff Kotuby

Sixteen teams are ready to battle for one of the most prestigious trophies in sports — the 2021 Stanley Cup.

NBC and NBC Sports laid out its plans for the 2021 NHL Playoffs, the last (for the time being) under the NBC umbrella. Starting next year, the NHL will have homes on ESPN and Turner Networks, ending its long-standing relationship with NBC. But that’s next year — we still have to crown a champion for 2021.

Coverage will be presented on NBC, NBCSN and NHL Network, as well as first- and second-round coverage on NBCUniversal’s USA Network and CNBC. Cord-cutters can rejoice, as NBC Sports’ coverage will air alongside teams’ Regional Sports Networks in the first round.

Top Picks

Most RSNs

AT&T TV

  • NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA
  • Bally Sports RSNs / Fox Sports RSNs
  • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • Altitude
  • NHL Network (+$10)

Free Trial

fuboTV

  • NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA
  • NBC Sports RSNs
  • MSG
  • AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
  • NHL Network (+$8)

Best Value

Sling TV

  • NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA
  • NHL Network (+$10)

How to Stream NHL Playoff Games Without Cable

National Telecasts

Most Live TV Streaming Services offer NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA, and CNBC. fuboTV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV are the only services that offers NHL Network.

Unlike the regular season, all NHL playoffs games are not subject to local blackouts. That means you can choose to watch games the national telecast on NBCSN, USA, CNBC, NHL Network – or your local RSN.

fuboTV Hulu Sling TV AT&T TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up Sign Up
$64.99 $64.99 $35 $35 $69.99 $64.99
NBC -
NBC Sports Network -
CNBC - ^ $6
USA Network -
NHL Network ^ $11 - ^ $11 ^ $11 ≥ $94.99 -

Locals Telecasts

While you can watch the national telecasts without blackouts, you may prefer to stream your local RSN to get your local announcers and pre- and post-game shows.

If you want to stream games on MSG+ (Islanders), NESN (Bruins), AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Penguins), your least expensive option is fuboTV ($64.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Altitude (Avalanche), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Golden Knights), Bally Sports South (Predators), Bally Sports Southeast (Hurricanes), Bally Sports Florida (Panthers), Bally Sports Sun (Lightning), Bally Sports North (Wild), and Bally Sports Midwest (Blues) – your only option is AT&T TV “Choice Plan”.

For teams that play on Bally Sports RSNs, your options are limited after they were dropped by YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Your only option to stream games on Bally Sports RSNs, along with Altitude is with AT&T TV, which has replaced AT&T TV NOW for new customers. To sign-up, you will need the AT&T TV “Choice Plan”, which is $84.99 without a contract or RSN Fee.

Sling Blue

Price: $10
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, USA, CNBC (+$5), & NHL Network (+$10)

NBC available in limited markets.

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, & Local RSN

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, & Local RSN

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA

2021 Stanley Cup Playoff Seedings

The 16 teams are set, but seeding is not, as the top 2 spots in the West division are still up for grabs — and it all comes down to a COVID make-up game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche. Will the Avs take care of business and claim the number one seed in the West? Or will the Kings pull off an upset and help out their former Pacific Division foe Vegas? No matter which West Division team takes the top seed, both Colorado and Vegas are heavy favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

According to VegasInsider, the Avs (+450) and Vegas (+550) lead the way for all 2021 Stanley Cup futures odds, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, all set at +750 odds.

Here’s how the seedings shake out:

East Division Matchups

  • (1) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (4) New York Islanders
  • (2) Washington Capitals vs. (3) Boston Bruins

North Division Matchups

  • (1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (4) Montreal Canadiens
  • (2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Winnipeg Jets

Central Division Matchups

  • (1) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (4) Nashville Predators
  • (2) Florida Panthers vs. (3) Tampa Bay Lightning

West Division Matchups

  • (1) Colorado/Vegas vs. (4) St. Louis Blues
  • (2) Colorado/Vegas vs. (3) Minnesota Wild

2021 NHL Playoffs TV Schedule

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs
 AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $20 $35 $35 $64.99

First Round: Game 1

Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Sat, May 15 at 7:15 PM 		NBC - -

First Round: Game 1

Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Sun, May 16 at 12:00 PM 		NBC - -

First Round: Game 1

Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Sun, May 16 at 7:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Mon, May 17 at 7:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 1

Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Mon, May 17 at 8:00 PM 		- - ^ $6

First Round: Game 2

Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Tue, May 18 at 7:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Tue, May 18 at 8:00 PM 		- - ^ $6

First Round: Game 3

Boston Bruins v. Washington Capitals
Wed, May 19 at 6:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Wed, May 19 at 8:00 PM 		- - ^ $6

First Round: Game 1

Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Wed, May 19 at 9:00 PM 		NBC Sports Network - -

First Round: Game 3

Tampa Bay Lightning v. Florida Panthers
Thu, May 20 at 6:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 3

New York Islanders v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Thu, May 20 at 7:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 1

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Thu, May 20 at 7:30 PM 		NHL Network ≥ $94.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -

First Round: Game 4

Boston Bruins v. Washington Capitals
Fri, May 21 at 6:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 3

Nashville Predators v. Carolina Hurricanes
Fri, May 21 at 7:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Fri, May 21 at 9:00 PM 		NBC Sports Network - -

First Round: Game 4

Tampa Bay Lightning v. Florida Panthers
Sat, May 22 at 12:30 PM 		- - ^ $6

First Round: Game 4

New York Islanders v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Sat, May 22 at 3:00 PM 		NBC - -

First Round: Game 2

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Sat, May 22 at 7:00 PM 		CNBC - - ^ $6

First Round: Game 4

Nashville Predators v. Carolina Hurricanes
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 3

Winnipeg Jets v. Edmonton Oilers
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - -

First Round: Game 4

Winnipeg Jets v. Edmonton Oilers
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 3

Montreal Canadiens v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Boston Bruins v. Washington Capitals
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - -

First Round: Game 5

Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 4

Montreal Canadiens v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

New York Islanders v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Tampa Bay Lightning v. Florida Panthers
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Nashville Predators v. Carolina Hurricanes
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - -

First Round: Game 5

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Winnipeg Jets v. Edmonton Oilers
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Sat, May 29 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Montreal Canadiens v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Sat, May 29 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Sun, May 30 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Mon, May 31 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.