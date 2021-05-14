How to Watch 2021 NHL Playoffs on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV: TV Channels, Streaming Options

Sixteen teams are ready to battle for one of the most prestigious trophies in sports — the 2021 Stanley Cup.

NBC and NBC Sports laid out its plans for the 2021 NHL Playoffs, the last (for the time being) under the NBC umbrella. Starting next year, the NHL will have homes on ESPN and Turner Networks, ending its long-standing relationship with NBC. But that’s next year — we still have to crown a champion for 2021.

Coverage will be presented on NBC, NBCSN and NHL Network, as well as first- and second-round coverage on NBCUniversal’s USA Network and CNBC. Cord-cutters can rejoice, as NBC Sports’ coverage will air alongside teams’ Regional Sports Networks in the first round.

Top Picks

Most RSNs AT&T TV NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA

Bally Sports RSNs / Fox Sports RSNs

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Altitude

NHL Network (+$10) Sign Up Now $84.99 / mo. atttv.com Free Trial fuboTV NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA

NBC Sports RSNs

MSG

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

NHL Network (+$8) 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv Best Value Sling TV NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA

NHL Network (+$10) Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Stream NHL Playoffs for Only $10 For Your First Month

How to Stream NHL Playoff Games Without Cable

National Telecasts

Most Live TV Streaming Services offer NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA, and CNBC. fuboTV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV are the only services that offers NHL Network.

Unlike the regular season, all NHL playoffs games are not subject to local blackouts. That means you can choose to watch games the national telecast on NBCSN, USA, CNBC, NHL Network – or your local RSN.

Locals Telecasts

While you can watch the national telecasts without blackouts, you may prefer to stream your local RSN to get your local announcers and pre- and post-game shows.

If you want to stream games on MSG+ (Islanders), NESN (Bruins), AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Penguins), your least expensive option is fuboTV ($64.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Altitude (Avalanche), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Golden Knights), Bally Sports South (Predators), Bally Sports Southeast (Hurricanes), Bally Sports Florida (Panthers), Bally Sports Sun (Lightning), Bally Sports North (Wild), and Bally Sports Midwest (Blues) – your only option is AT&T TV “Choice Plan”.

For teams that play on Bally Sports RSNs, your options are limited after they were dropped by YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Your only option to stream games on Bally Sports RSNs, along with Altitude is with AT&T TV, which has replaced AT&T TV NOW for new customers. To sign-up, you will need the AT&T TV “Choice Plan”, which is $84.99 without a contract or RSN Fee.

2021 Stanley Cup Playoff Seedings

The 16 teams are set, but seeding is not, as the top 2 spots in the West division are still up for grabs — and it all comes down to a COVID make-up game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche. Will the Avs take care of business and claim the number one seed in the West? Or will the Kings pull off an upset and help out their former Pacific Division foe Vegas? No matter which West Division team takes the top seed, both Colorado and Vegas are heavy favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

According to VegasInsider, the Avs (+450) and Vegas (+550) lead the way for all 2021 Stanley Cup futures odds, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, all set at +750 odds.

Here’s how the seedings shake out:

East Division Matchups

(1) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (4) New York Islanders

(2) Washington Capitals vs. (3) Boston Bruins

North Division Matchups

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (4) Montreal Canadiens

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Winnipeg Jets

Central Division Matchups

(1) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (4) Nashville Predators

(2) Florida Panthers vs. (3) Tampa Bay Lightning

West Division Matchups

(1) Colorado/Vegas vs. (4) St. Louis Blues

(2) Colorado/Vegas vs. (3) Minnesota Wild

2021 NHL Playoffs TV Schedule