How to Watch 2021 NHL Playoffs on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV: TV Channels, Streaming Options
Sixteen teams are ready to battle for one of the most prestigious trophies in sports — the 2021 Stanley Cup.
NBC and NBC Sports laid out its plans for the 2021 NHL Playoffs, the last (for the time being) under the NBC umbrella. Starting next year, the NHL will have homes on ESPN and Turner Networks, ending its long-standing relationship with NBC. But that’s next year — we still have to crown a champion for 2021.
Coverage will be presented on NBC, NBCSN and NHL Network, as well as first- and second-round coverage on NBCUniversal’s USA Network and CNBC. Cord-cutters can rejoice, as NBC Sports’ coverage will air alongside teams’ Regional Sports Networks in the first round.
Most RSNs
AT&T TV
- NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA
- Bally Sports RSNs / Fox Sports RSNs
- AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Altitude
- NHL Network (+$10)
fuboTV
- NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA
- NBC Sports RSNs
- MSG
- AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- NHL Network (+$8)
Sling TV
- NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA
- NHL Network (+$10)
How to Stream NHL Playoff Games Without Cable
National Telecasts
Most Live TV Streaming Services offer NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA, and CNBC. fuboTV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV are the only services that offers NHL Network.
Unlike the regular season, all NHL playoffs games are not subject to local blackouts. That means you can choose to watch games the national telecast on NBCSN, USA, CNBC, NHL Network – or your local RSN.
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|AT&T TV
|YouTube
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$35
|$35
|$69.99
|$64.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|CNBC
|•
|•
|-
|^ $6
|•
|•
|USA Network
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|NHL Network
|^ $11
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|≥ $94.99
|-
Locals Telecasts
While you can watch the national telecasts without blackouts, you may prefer to stream your local RSN to get your local announcers and pre- and post-game shows.
If you want to stream games on MSG+ (Islanders), NESN (Bruins), AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Penguins), your least expensive option is fuboTV ($64.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you want to stream games on Altitude (Avalanche), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Golden Knights), Bally Sports South (Predators), Bally Sports Southeast (Hurricanes), Bally Sports Florida (Panthers), Bally Sports Sun (Lightning), Bally Sports North (Wild), and Bally Sports Midwest (Blues) – your only option is AT&T TV “Choice Plan”.
For teams that play on Bally Sports RSNs, your options are limited after they were dropped by YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.
Your only option to stream games on Bally Sports RSNs, along with Altitude is with AT&T TV, which has replaced AT&T TV NOW for new customers. To sign-up, you will need the AT&T TV “Choice Plan”, which is $84.99 without a contract or RSN Fee.
Sling Blue
Price: $10
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, USA, CNBC (+$5), & NHL Network (+$10)
NBC available in limited markets.
fuboTV
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, & Local RSN
AT&T TV
Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, & Local RSN
Hulu Live TV
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA
YouTube TV
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, & USA
2021 Stanley Cup Playoff Seedings
The 16 teams are set, but seeding is not, as the top 2 spots in the West division are still up for grabs — and it all comes down to a COVID make-up game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche. Will the Avs take care of business and claim the number one seed in the West? Or will the Kings pull off an upset and help out their former Pacific Division foe Vegas? No matter which West Division team takes the top seed, both Colorado and Vegas are heavy favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
According to VegasInsider, the Avs (+450) and Vegas (+550) lead the way for all 2021 Stanley Cup futures odds, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, all set at +750 odds.
Here’s how the seedings shake out:
East Division Matchups
- (1) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (4) New York Islanders
- (2) Washington Capitals vs. (3) Boston Bruins
North Division Matchups
- (1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (4) Montreal Canadiens
- (2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Winnipeg Jets
Central Division Matchups
- (1) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (4) Nashville Predators
- (2) Florida Panthers vs. (3) Tampa Bay Lightning
West Division Matchups
- (1) Colorado/Vegas vs. (4) St. Louis Blues
- (2) Colorado/Vegas vs. (3) Minnesota Wild
2021 NHL Playoffs TV Schedule
|2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|
First Round: Game 1Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Sat, May 15 at 7:15 PM
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Sun, May 16 at 12:00 PM
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Sun, May 16 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Mon, May 17 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Mon, May 17 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Tue, May 18 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Tue, May 18 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Boston Bruins v. Washington Capitals
Wed, May 19 at 6:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Wed, May 19 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Wed, May 19 at 9:00 PM
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Tampa Bay Lightning v. Florida Panthers
Thu, May 20 at 6:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3New York Islanders v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Thu, May 20 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Thu, May 20 at 7:30 PM
|NHL Network
|≥ $94.99
|^ $11
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|-
|
First Round: Game 4Boston Bruins v. Washington Capitals
Fri, May 21 at 6:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Nashville Predators v. Carolina Hurricanes
Fri, May 21 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Fri, May 21 at 9:00 PM
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Tampa Bay Lightning v. Florida Panthers
Sat, May 22 at 12:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|
First Round: Game 4New York Islanders v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Sat, May 22 at 3:00 PM
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Sat, May 22 at 7:00 PM
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Nashville Predators v. Carolina Hurricanes
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 3Winnipeg Jets v. Edmonton Oilers
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Winnipeg Jets v. Edmonton Oilers
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 3Montreal Canadiens v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Boston Bruins v. Washington Capitals
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 5Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 4Montreal Canadiens v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6New York Islanders v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Tampa Bay Lightning v. Florida Panthers
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Nashville Predators v. Carolina Hurricanes
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 5Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Winnipeg Jets v. Edmonton Oilers
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Sat, May 29 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Montreal Canadiens v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Sat, May 29 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Sun, May 30 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Mon, May 31 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-