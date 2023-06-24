How to Watch The NYC Grand Prix 2023 Live For Free Without Cable

The 2023 USATF NYC Grand Prix is set to ignite the track and field world with a star-studded lineup on Saturday, June 24 beginning at 1 p.m. ET. This weekend, the best athletes in the sport are gathering in New York City for their final preparations ahead of the U.S. Track and Field Championships.You can watch NBC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can watch NBC with a subscription to Peacock . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About NYC Grand Prix 2023

This weekend, the iconic Noah Lyles — the reigning 200m world champion — is set to clash with Michael Norman — the lightning-fast 400m gold medalist — in an adrenaline-pumping battle on the track, and the intensity doesn’t stop there.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles, is pushing her boundaries by stepping onto the 400m flat, where she’ll face off against Gabby Thomas, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist in the 200m.

But let’s not forget the men’s 100m event which is brimming with superstar talent. Lyles, Christian Coleman — the 2019 world champion — and Kenny Bednarek — the Olympic and world silver medalist — are all vying for their fastest times. And guess what? They’ll be joined by Norman and Marvin Bracy-Williams, the 2022 world silver medalist in the 100m.

Field events are set to start at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday for those in-person, with the women’s 100m hurdles opening the track proceedings. As a gold-level stop on World Athletics’ Continental Tour, the NYC Grand Prix is a beacon of athletic excellence and NBC will air two hours of coverage (with simulcast streaming on Peacock) at 1 p.m. ET.

