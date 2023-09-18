How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Live Online on September 18, 2023: TV & Streaming

Did “Monday Night Football” save the best for last in its Week 2 doubleheader? It’s entirely possible, as the game will feature a showdown between two bitter division rivals: the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC North clash will take place Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. That gives fans multiple ways to see the game live, but the best way to watch is via a live TV streaming service.

When: Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium Stadium | 100 Art Rooney Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Acrisure Stadium Stadium | 100 Art Rooney Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 TV: ABC, ESPN+

ABC, ESPN+ Stream: Watch with a subscription to Sling TV.

The Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game will be streaming on ABC and ESPN+, which are available with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ABC on DIRECTV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their season started with a resounding thud, as they lost to the visiting San Francisco 49ers by a score of 30-7. There was a ton of hype surrounding second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett this preseason, but that hype didn’t match the product on the field, as Pickett threw two interceptions and was sacked five times in the loss. There are high hopes surrounding the Steelers if Pickett can grow in his second season, but the test doesn’t get any easier against Cleveland.

The Browns defense suffocated Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, holding the team to just 67 passing yards en route to a 24-3 victory. Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for one touchdown and ran for another, as he tries to change the narrative from last year’s sexual misconduct-related suspension and the disastrous on-field results that followed. Each of these teams has designs on an AFC playoff spot this season, and winning head-to-head matchups like this one could be crucial at the end of the season if tiebreakers come into play.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sling TV?

Sling TV only carries ABC in select markets, so subscribers should keep that in mind before turning to Sling to watch this game.

The Sling markets that carry ABC currently include:

Chicago

Fresno

Houston

Los Angeles New York

Philadelphia

Raleigh-Durham

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

If you are comfortable moving forward with a Sling subscription, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports channels) costs $40 per month. Likewise, the Orange plan also runs $40 monthly but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT. You can also get both Orange and Blue plans together for $55 monthly.

If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

The only problem with Sling's channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on ABC with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream all of the other channels that carry NFL games this season as well: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Keep in mind that DIRECTV is currently in the middle of a continuous retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar. Due to this, a number of local affiliates that will carry NFL games this season are currently blacked out. You can check to see if your local market is impacted here.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Fubo?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on ABC with Fubo. With Fubo, you will also be able to watch ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on ABC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their Sports Add-On.

Can you stream the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on ABC with YouTube TV.

Can You Stream Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

Since the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game is being nationally televised, it won't appear on NFL Sunday Ticket. The out-of-market package allows fans to watch any game not airing locally in either of the Sunday afternoon windows. You can sign up either as an add-on to your YouTube TV subscription, or via YouTube's Prime Time Channels a la carte option.

Students can also get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109, or bundle it with the NFL RedZone channel for $119.

Can You Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on NFL+?

If the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game is airing on any TV channel in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won't be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($14.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends, as well as watch a livestream of the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels.