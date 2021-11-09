 Skip to Content
How to Watch State Farm Champions Classic College Basketball Tip-Off Live Online on November 9, 2021

Jeff Kotuby

College basketball returns for the 2021-22 campaign with a tip-off event made up of some of the sports’ premier programs. In the first game, the Kansas Jayhawks take on the Michigan State Spartans, while the later contest will see the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Duke Blue Devils. Duke’s season will be especially interesting, as it will be the last of legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. Can Coach K start his final season off with a win? Or will John Calipari play spoiler? Find out on Tuesday, November 9 starting at 7 PM ET, only on ESPN.

How to Watch the State Farm Champions Classic on ESPN LIVE Without Cable

Background

The 7 PM game between #3 Kansas and Michigan State is a matchup between two teams who had very disappointing 2021 NCAA tournaments. Kansas was bounced by USC in the round of 32 as a 3-seed last year, while Michigan State didn’t even make the main tournament, losing to UCLA in the First Four play-in games. Not much else to discuss here.

The late game seems to be the one with more juice, with Coach K leaving at the end of the season and a contest featuring many of the top NBA Draft prospects on both sides. Duke’s starting lineup looks like it could be made of NBA talent, including freshmen Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, and Trevor Keels, as well as sophomore C Mark Williams and junior winger Wendell Moore. Kentucky’s TyTy Washington looks to be the next great Kentucky PG.

How to Stream the State Farm Champions Classic for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the State Farm Champions Classic live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

2021 State Farm Champions Classic

