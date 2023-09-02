 Skip to Content
TCU Horned Frogs Colorado Buffaloes

How to Watch Colorado vs. TCU 2023 College Football Game Live For Free Without Cable

Mike Nelson

With new head coach Deion Sanders at the helm, the Colorado Buffaloes head to Fort Worth to play against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs. It’s Fox’s Week 1 opener on “Big Noon Kickoff,” and it comes to you live on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 12 noon ET. The game is happening at Amon G. Carter Stadium and is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Colorado Buffaloes

While the TCU vs. Colorado game will be streaming on Fox (which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM), you could also grab the game on Fox with Hulu Live TV, or Fubo. More details about those below.

About the Colorado vs. TCU 2023 Football Game:

TCU is gearing up for an exciting clash with Colorado in a highly anticipated game that has captured the attention of football fans across the nation. Last season, TCU stunned the college football world by reaching the National Championship game, establishing themselves as the Big 12 force. Although they have to replace several key offensive players, including their starting quarterback Max Duggan, TCU’s offense remains potent. The emergence of QB Chandler Morris, who is expected to surpass the previous starter’s performance, along with the talented receiver room featuring Oklahoma State transfer JP Richardson and tight end Jared Wiley, presents a challenge for opposing defenses.

Colorado, on the other hand, is making waves of its own this year with the hiring of head coach Deion Sanders, who enjoyed a successful tenure at the helm of Jackson State. Sanders’ arrival has generated a buzz around the program, and there is a sense of anticipation surrounding the team’s performance. The Buffaloes are also set to officially join the Big 12 in 2024, making this game against TCU potentially a glimpse into a future rivalry. The addition of Colorado to the conference adds an extra layer of significance to the matchup, as both teams vie for early bragging rights and seek to establish themselves as contenders within the conference.

How to Watch the Colorado vs. TCU Game:

There are a few options to stream the Buffaloes vs. Horned Frogs game this weekend. We’ve rounded those up so you can compare below:

Can you stream TCU vs. Colorado on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the TCU vs. Colorado game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream TCU vs. Colorado on Fubo?

You can watch the TCU vs. Colorado game on Fox with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream TCU vs. Colorado on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the TCU vs. Colorado game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream TCU vs. Colorado on YouTube TV?

You can watch the TCU vs. Colorado game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream TCU vs. Colorado on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Fox in all markets. If you are in Dallas, you are in luck. But if you are in Colorado, you’ll need to go with another option above for the TCU vs. Colorado game. With Sling, you can also stream college football channels such as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

