How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans Game Live Online on September 17, 2023: TV & Streaming

Someone will come out a winner! After the first week of the season saw both the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers dealt losses, one of them will earn its first win on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET. Both rosters boast some of the best players in the NFL, and both teams can pile up points in a hurry. Watch it exclusively on Paramount+ or CBS, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium | 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213

TV: CBS and Paramount+

Stream: Watch with a 50% off an entire year of Paramount+ using promo code Sports.

Save 50% Half-Off Full NFL Season paramountplus.com 50% One Year of Paramount+ with Promo Code ‘SPORTS’

About the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game

This game will feature two of the absolute best running backs in the NFL. On one side, there is Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, who looks like an offensive lineman but runs like a wide receiver. One the other side you have the pint-size Austin Ekeler, who has scored more touchdowns in the past two seasons than anyone.

The Chargers dropped a close game to Miami in their opener and hope their high-powered offense with new coordinator Kellan Moore continues to shine. Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown, but it was the defense’s inability to stop the passing attack of the Dolphins that was their downfall. Los Angeles gave up more than 450 yards through the air last week, including more than 200 to Tyreek Hill.

The passing attack of the Titans is not as stout, however, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions in a loss to New Orleans in the team’s opener. New wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had seven catches for 65 yards, and Henry rushed for 63 on 15 carries. If the Titans are to keep up with the Chargers, their offense will have to limit its turnovers.

How to Stream the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans 2023 NFL Week 2 Matchup

The Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers game will be streaming on Paramount+. The NFL on CBS games are available on both the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan for $5.99 per month and on the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 monthly. With the latter premium plan, subscribers get access to a live stream of their local CBS affiliate so that they can watch all of the live sports, news, and original series from the network. Fans can also sign up to stream CBS with a live TV streaming service.

The Streamable’s recommendation is to watch with a 50% off an entire year of Paramount+ using promo code Sports. You can also catch all of the action on CBS with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV STREAM, or on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

How to Watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

How to Watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers About the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game

About the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game How to Stream the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans 2023 NFL Week 2 Matchup

How to Stream the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans 2023 NFL Week 2 Matchup Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on DIRECTV STREAM? Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Fubo?

Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Fubo? Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Hulu Live TV? Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on YouTube TV?

Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on YouTube TV? Can You Stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

Can You Stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online? Can You Stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL+?

Can You Stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL+? Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sling TV?

Can you stream Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans on Paramount+?

As we’ve mentioned before, Paramount+ is currently offering a football-specific deal that allows fans to get an entire year of the streaming service for 50% off. That way you can save while watching the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans for for their first win of the season. However, that is not the only special deal that Paramount+ is offering; you can watch all of the NFL of CBS games with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+.

Save $20 Now $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on DIRECTV STREAM?

Enjoy your favorite beverage as you watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Fubo?

You can watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Hulu Live TV?

Check out the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge). You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on CBS with YouTube TV.

Can You Stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109 or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

Can You Stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL+?

If the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. You would be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, all of which carry NFL games.