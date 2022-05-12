How to Watch the 2022 NFL Schedule Release Live For Free Without Cable
The NFL has such a strong stranglehold on our nation that even something as simple as a schedule release commands its own primetime televised special. By the end of the night, we’ll know our favorite team’s 2022 regular schedule. NFL Network’s coverage will break down the 2022 NFL schedule on Thursday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch with TBD.
How to Watch the 2022 NFL Schedule Release Special Live For Free Without Cable
- When: Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Streaming: Watch with TBD
Despite the full schedule release coming on Thursday night, some 2022 matchups have already been revealed, including the league’s international games, select high-profile matchups, each team’s first home game opponent, and the first “Thursday Night Football” game to air on Amazon Prime Video.
The schedule release will air on NFL Network, which is available with a subscription to the Sling TV Blue Plan. For a limited time, you can get TBD, meaning your first month is just $17.50. Sling TV is the least expensive service to stream NFL games, including NFL RedZone.
How to Stream NFL RedZone with Sling TV
With Sling Blue, you can get NFL RedZone when you add their Sports Extra ($11). That means for just $21 for your first month, you will be able to watch Scott Hanson whip-around to the biggest plays in every game.
How to Stream Monday Night Football with Sling TV
With Sling Orange, you will get ESPN and ESPN3 (which simulcast ABC games). That means for just $10 on your first month, you will be able to watch every Monday Night Football game on Sling TV.
How to Stream NFL on FOX, Sunday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football with Sling TV
With Sling Blue, you will get FOX and NBC (in select markets, a full list below), along with NFL Network. That means you will be able to watch local NFL games on FOX, Sunday Night Football on NBC, and Thursday Night Football on NFL Network.
NBC
Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose and San Diego markets can receive live content from NBC.
FOX
Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets can receive live from Fox.
What Else Can I Watch with Sling TV
Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel.
Sling Orange
Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.
You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.
How to Stream the 2022 NFL Schedule Release Special for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NFL Schedule Release Special live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Every Team's Strength of Schedule for the 2022 Season
2022 NFL Schedule Already Announced Games
Some of the games
Here are the matchups we know so far:
Week 1
- Opening Night: Thursday, Sept. 8 — TBA at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Week 2
-
The “first Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime Video:” Thursday, Sept. 15 — Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)
-
“Monday Night Football Doubleheader:” Monday, Sept. 19 — Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Week 4
- London Game #1: Sunday, Oct. 2 — Vikings at Saints in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
Week 5
- London Game #2: Sunday, Oct. 9 — Giants at Packers in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
Week 8
- London Game #3: Sunday, Oct. 30 — Broncos at Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (ESPN+)
Week 10
- Munich Game: Sunday, Nov. 13 — Seahawks at Buccaneers in Munich, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
- High Profile Game: Cowboys at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
Week 11
- Monday Night Football in Mexico City: Monday, Nov. 21 — 49ers at Cardinals in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 12
Thanksgiving Games: Thursday, Nov. 24
- TBA at Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
- TBA at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
- TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Week 16
Christmas Day Games: Sunday, Dec. 25
- TBA at TBA, 12:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Broncos at Rams, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS and Nickelodeon)
- TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)