How to Watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

UFC kicks (and punches) in the new year with UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill, broadcasting live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This will be UFC’s first Brazillian event since March 2020, and they have a strong card in store for fight fans worldwide. The main event is a match for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship between second-ranked light heavyweight Glover Teixeira and No. 7 Jamahal Hill, who seeks his first career UFC championship. UFC 283 airs in three different segments on Saturday, Jan. 21 starting at 6 p.m. ET (early prelims on ESPN+); 8 p.m. ET (prelims on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+); and 10 p.m. ET (main card on ESPN+ PPV.) You can watch with a subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill

About UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill

This is the first UFC PPV event under the new price of $79.99. For the third year in a row, ESPN recently announced the prices of its UFC PPVs would increase by five more dollars, starting with UFC 283.

In addition to the Teixeira and Hill main event, we’ll also see another fight in the saga of Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, who fight for the fourth time in 25 months, in a match for the undisputed UFC Flyweight Championship. Also on a UFC card for the final time will be the legendary Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, a longtime MMA veteran who won the 2005 PRIDE Middleweight Grand Prix and is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Shogun Rua represents some of the golden years of UFC and MMA in general, and he will be missed in the octagon.

While all the prices involved with ESPN+ and UFC have risen, Disney still gives sports fans the opportunity to get more bang for their buck with the Disney bundle. For just $12.99 per month, sports fans can get ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu. It won’t make the price of the UFC PPVs any lower, but at least we have more to watch while we’re waiting for the next event.

Can you watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill for free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of ESPN+ for $99.99.

What devices can you use to stream UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill?

You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

UFC 283 Fight Card

Card subject to change

Main Card

Match Weight Class/Stipulation
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Match for the Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
Deiveson Figueiredo (C) vs. Brandon Moreno (IC) Match for the Undisputed UFC Flyweight Championship
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Welterweight Match
Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight Match
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight Match

Prelims

Match Weight Class/Stipulation
Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs Ihor Potieria Light Heavyweight Match; Shogun Rua’s final match
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira Middleweight Match
Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa Lightweight Match
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez Welterweight Match

Early Prelims

Match Weight Class/Stipulation
Shamil Adburakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida Heavyweight Match
Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney Lightweight Match
Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann Bantamweight Match
Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby Welterweight Match
Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Women’s Featherweight Match
Saimon Oliviera vs. Daniel Marcos Bantamweight Match

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Trailer

    ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

    The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

    You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.

    The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

    College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

    For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

    ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

    What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

    To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

    $9.99 / month
