How to Watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Live Online Without Cable
UFC kicks (and punches) in the new year with UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill, broadcasting live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This will be UFC’s first Brazillian event since March 2020, and they have a strong card in store for fight fans worldwide. The main event is a match for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship between second-ranked light heavyweight Glover Teixeira and No. 7 Jamahal Hill, who seeks his first career UFC championship. UFC 283 airs in three different segments on Saturday, Jan. 21 starting at 6 p.m. ET (early prelims on ESPN+); 8 p.m. ET (prelims on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+); and 10 p.m. ET (main card on ESPN+ PPV.) You can watch with a subscription to ESPN+.
About UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill
This is the first UFC PPV event under the new price of $79.99. For the third year in a row, ESPN recently announced the prices of its UFC PPVs would increase by five more dollars, starting with UFC 283.
In addition to the Teixeira and Hill main event, we’ll also see another fight in the saga of Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, who fight for the fourth time in 25 months, in a match for the undisputed UFC Flyweight Championship. Also on a UFC card for the final time will be the legendary Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, a longtime MMA veteran who won the 2005 PRIDE Middleweight Grand Prix and is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Shogun Rua represents some of the golden years of UFC and MMA in general, and he will be missed in the octagon.
While all the prices involved with ESPN+ and UFC have risen, Disney still gives sports fans the opportunity to get more bang for their buck with the Disney bundle. For just $12.99 per month, sports fans can get ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu. It won’t make the price of the UFC PPVs any lower, but at least we have more to watch while we’re waiting for the next event.
Can you watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill for free?
ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of ESPN+ for $99.99.
What devices can you use to stream UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill?
You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
UFC 283 Fight Card
Card subject to change
Main Card
|Match
|Weight Class/Stipulation
|Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
|Match for the Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
|Deiveson Figueiredo (C) vs. Brandon Moreno (IC)
|Match for the Undisputed UFC Flyweight Championship
|Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
|Welterweight Match
|Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight Match
|Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight Match
Prelims
|Match
|Weight Class/Stipulation
|Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs Ihor Potieria
|Light Heavyweight Match; Shogun Rua’s final match
|Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira
|Middleweight Match
|Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa
|Lightweight Match
|Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
|Welterweight Match
Early Prelims
|Match
|Weight Class/Stipulation
|Shamil Adburakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
|Heavyweight Match
|Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney
|Lightweight Match
|Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight Match
|Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight Match
|Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn
|Women’s Featherweight Match
|Saimon Oliviera vs. Daniel Marcos
|Bantamweight Match
UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Trailer
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.