How to Watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Live Online Without Cable

UFC kicks (and punches) in the new year with UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill, broadcasting live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This will be UFC’s first Brazillian event since March 2020, and they have a strong card in store for fight fans worldwide. The main event is a match for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship between second-ranked light heavyweight Glover Teixeira and No. 7 Jamahal Hill, who seeks his first career UFC championship. UFC 283 airs in three different segments on Saturday, Jan. 21 starting at 6 p.m. ET (early prelims on ESPN+ ); 8 p.m. ET (prelims on ABC , ESPN , ESPN Deportes , and ESPN+); and 10 p.m. ET (main card on ESPN+ PPV.) You can watch with a subscription to ESPN+ .

About UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill

This is the first UFC PPV event under the new price of $79.99. For the third year in a row, ESPN recently announced the prices of its UFC PPVs would increase by five more dollars, starting with UFC 283.

In addition to the Teixeira and Hill main event, we’ll also see another fight in the saga of Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, who fight for the fourth time in 25 months, in a match for the undisputed UFC Flyweight Championship. Also on a UFC card for the final time will be the legendary Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, a longtime MMA veteran who won the 2005 PRIDE Middleweight Grand Prix and is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Shogun Rua represents some of the golden years of UFC and MMA in general, and he will be missed in the octagon.

While all the prices involved with ESPN+ and UFC have risen, Disney still gives sports fans the opportunity to get more bang for their buck with the Disney bundle. For just $12.99 per month, sports fans can get ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu. It won’t make the price of the UFC PPVs any lower, but at least we have more to watch while we’re waiting for the next event.

Can you watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill for free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of ESPN+ for $99.99.

What devices can you use to stream UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill?

You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

UFC 283 Fight Card

Card subject to change

Main Card

Match Weight Class/Stipulation Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Match for the Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Deiveson Figueiredo (C) vs. Brandon Moreno (IC) Match for the Undisputed UFC Flyweight Championship Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Welterweight Match Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight Match Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight Match

Prelims

Match Weight Class/Stipulation Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs Ihor Potieria Light Heavyweight Match; Shogun Rua’s final match Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira Middleweight Match Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa Lightweight Match Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez Welterweight Match

Early Prelims

Match Weight Class/Stipulation Shamil Adburakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida Heavyweight Match Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney Lightweight Match Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann Bantamweight Match Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby Welterweight Match Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Women’s Featherweight Match Saimon Oliviera vs. Daniel Marcos Bantamweight Match

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Trailer