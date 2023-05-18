Is ‘Fast X’ Available to Stream? When Will it Come to Peacock, Netflix?

Start your engines, “Fast and Furious” fans! “Fast X” officially races into theaters on Friday, May 19, although as is now standard practice with the biggest blockbusters, preview shows started Thursday, May 18.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dominic Toretto and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

The review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes scores “Fast X” at 55%, but is this really a movie you go to because the critics said it’s a masterpiece? Reviewers do agree that all the high-octane action of the “Fast” franchise is still with the movie, which should be more than enough for diehard fans.

Check Out the Trailer for ‘Fast X’:

But is “Fast X” available to stream from home while you work on your own car? Sadly no, the movie is only being released in theaters. However, since the movie is being distributed by Universal, there are some good guideposts to use when determining where and when “Fast X” will be streaming.

The “where” is easy to answer, as Universal has a Pay-1 pipeline directly to NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock. That’s where The Streamable expects the new “John Wick” and “Super Mario Bros.” films to stream, and where big-name titles like “M3GAN” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” have ended up as well. It’s also the home of “Furious 7” and the latest installment in the franchise, “F9.”

The question of “when” the latest installment in the “Fast” franchise will stream is a better one. “F9” came to theaters in June of 2021 in the United States, but did not reach its streaming home of HBO Max until March of 2022. But considering Universal’s Pay-1 deal has shifted to Peacock since then, it’s reasonably safe to assume that users won’t have to wait nine months for “Fast X” to stream.

Indeed, many of Universal’s recent releases have come to streaming in fewer than 50 days. “Cocaine Bear” went to streaming 49 days after its theatrical debut, as did the bloody Santa Claus action/comedy “Violent Night.” “Fast X” shares the over-the-top action of those films, but the power of the “Fast and Furious” franchise will be behind it at the box office. Given that information, fans shouldn’t expect to see it on Peacock for at least 70 days, bringing it to streaming at the end of July. If the film surpasses $500 million at the box office, however, it could reside in cinemas until at least this fall.

It’ll be even longer until “Fast X” is on Netflix, far longer. Netflix and Universal have had a licensing deal for animated movies since 2021, but that agreement stipulates Netflix doesn’t get live-action Universal films until four years after they’re initially released in theaters. That means you shouldn’t expect to see “Fast X” on the world’s largest streaming service until at least 2027.