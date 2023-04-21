Is ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’ Available to Stream? When Will It Come to Prime Video?

Guy Richie’s war film “The Covenant” explores the unique relationships between interpreters and soldiers that are often formed on foreign battlefields. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Sergeant John Kinley and follows his relationship with Afghan interpreter Ahmed (played by Dar Salim) as he attempts to navigate the war in Afghanistan. The film premieres in movie theaters on Friday, April 21.

Ahmed’s bond with Kinley is so strong that he goes to great lengths to save the Sergeant during war. However, when American troops are withdrawn from the country, Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to the United States and decides that he needs to return to the war zone to repay his debt to Ahmed before the Taliban can reach him.

Check out the trailer for ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’:

The film has enjoyed a positive response from critics as review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes currently gives the film a score of 81%. Several reviewers were impressed by the change in pace and style between “The Covenant” and Richie’s earlier films including 2019’s “Aladdin” and 1998’s “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.” They describe the film as a “moving drama” and “one of Richie’s finest films.”

“The Covenant” is being distributed in the United States by MGM, so when it does eventually hit streaming, it most likely will be Prime Video and/or MGM+, since both of the platforms and MGM Studios are owned by Amazon.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing,” which was released by MGM last August, is currently available on MGM+. However, “The Samaritan,” which was released on the same day, is a Prime Video exclusive. More recent MGM releases, like November’s “Bones and All” and March’s “Creed III” and “A Good Person” are available to rent via Prime Video, but are not yet included on either subscription service. Because Amazon makes movies available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, it is not as incentivized to rush them to the subscription portion of the service as other streamers are. Instead, Amazon often lets its films live on its transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platform for as long as it is still attracting customers before moving it to the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) side of the business.

Because of this, MGM movies almost always take longer than the industry standard of 45-70 days to make it to their ultimate streaming destination, as evidenced by the 154 days since “Bones and All” premiered in cinemas, roughly nine weeks longer than The Streamable predicted when the dark romantic comedy premiered last fall.

Taken altogether, this means that “The Covenant” will likely be available to rent or purchase on Prime Video by late May or early June. However, when it will be available at no extra cost to Prime Video and/or MGM+ subscribers is a more difficult question to answer. If the film finds an audience both in theaters and on VOD, Amazon will likely keep it there as long as possible. So, if you are hoping to see Guy Ritchie’s take on the perils of modern war, it will likely be September or October before it is available to stream with a subscription to PRime Video or MGM+.