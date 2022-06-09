Is ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Streaming? When Will It Be Available on Peacock?

We understand; with carnivorous dinosaurs running through the streets, you probably don’t want to venture outside of your house in order to see the latest installment of the “Jurassic World” franchise in a movie theater. So, it would be much more convenient — and far safer — if you were able to simply stream “Jurassic World Dominion” on NBCUniversal’s Peacock. So, is the sixth film in the combined “Jurassic Park/World” saga going to be available on the streamer when it hits cinemas on Friday, June 10?

In a word: No. Although the film is being distributed by Universal Pictures, and thus will eventually be available on Peacock, it will not be a day-and-date release like Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s romantic comedy “Marry Me” was over Valentine’s Day Weekend earlier this year.

The NBCU streamer did pick up the exclusive streaming rights to Universal Pictures films beginning in 2022, but that did not guarantee that the movies would come to the service on release day. Instead, in most cases, Peacock will be able to bring the films to the platform 45 days after their big-screen premieres.

Considering that the two films in the franchise that preceded “Jurassic World Dominion” have grossed over a billion dollars apiece internationally — “Jurassic World” has done $1.67 billion and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is at $1.3B — it is unlikely that anyone wants to truncate the third film’s run in theaters.

Even though more and more companies are moving films to streaming faster than ever, the bigger the release, the less likely they are to cut the theatrical window any shorter than need be. For example, while 45 days has become the norm at Paramount for movies moving from theaters to Paramount+, the company has no plans to bring “Top Gun: Maverick” to the streamer any sooner than absolutely necessary as it continues to work towards $1B at the global box office.

So, the question remains, when will “Jurassic World Dominion” be available to stream on Peacock? Given the expected box office success of the film, I wouldn’t imagine it hitting the service any earlier than the 45 days, so let’s start the speculation at July 25, exactly a month and a half after it comes to the big screen. However, that is a Monday, and not the ideal time to launch a movie, so perhaps it could be moved up to 42 days and drop on Friday, July 22.

However, instead, I would imagine that Universal will let the movie have a fairly lengthy run as a summer blockbuster before moving it to Peacock. So, while the late July time frame is certainly possible, I wouldn’t be surprised if NBCU waited until two full months had gone by to drop it on Friday, August 12, or nearly 85 days had elapsed to release it on Friday, Sept. 2 in time for Labor Day Weekend.

Whenever the film that finally unites the stars of both the original “Jurassic Park” and new “Jurassic World” franchises comes to Peacock, fortunately, it will likely be more than entertaining enough for you to avoid asking yourself if you were so preoccupied with whether or not you could, you didn’t stop to think if you should stream “Jurassic Park: Dominion.”