Is Wes Anderson’s New Movie ‘Asteroid City’ Available to Stream? When Will it Head to Peacock?

Keep an eye on the sky, explorers! The quirky and comical auteur Wes Anderson is bringing his newest movie “Asteroid City” to select theaters in a limited fashion this week, before its wide release on Friday, June 27 sends it to cinemas across the United States.

Set in a fictional American desert town circa 1955, the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events. As with every Wes Anderson film, “Asteroid City” employs a huge ensemble cast including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, and many others.

The review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes currently scores the movie at 72%. The consensus thus far is that the movie won’t win over any viewers who have been skeptical of Anderson’s style thus far, but fans of his will find the movie hits all the right buttons.

Check Out a Trailer for ‘Asteroid City’:

If you’ve made your own Junior Stargazer uniform in anticipation of the film’s release, but are a little too embarrassed to wear it to a theatrical screening of “Asteroid City,” you may be hoping the film is being released to streaming immediately. It isn’t, but because the movie is being distributed by Focus Features in the U.S., we do at least know it will head to Peacock once it leaves theaters.

For the timing of that eventuality, we’ll have to use other movies sent to Peacock as clues. Another recent Focus Features release “Book Club: The Next Chapter” was released in theaters on May 12, and has not hit Peacock yet. The Streamable predicted that movie would be available to stream during the last week of June, 45-50 days after its initial box office debut.

“Asteroid City” will have more in common tonally with the horror-comedy film “Renfield,” which took a 56-day trip through cinemas before settling in on Peacock. Other recent releases like “M3GAN” and “Cocaine Bear” both saw theatrical windows of 49 days, suggesting that the sweet spot for movies heading to the NBCUniversal streamer is somewhere between 45 and 60 days.

Because of Anderson’s high profile, we estimate “Asteroid City” will fall closer to the 60-day end of this spectrum. That would put the film on Peacock in mid-to-late August, giving viewers one final opportunity to enjoy a space cadet summer camp before fall weather starts to settle in.