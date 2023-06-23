Is Zendaya’s New Movie ‘Challengers’ Out Yet? When Will it Stream on Prime Video, MGM+?

Never let it be said that Zendaya isn’t up for a challenge. The two-time Emmy-winning “Euphoria” star’s newest film “Challengers” dropped its first trailer this week, denoting the beginning of a marketing campaign that will continue until the film is released in theaters on Sept. 15.

Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous Grand Slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Challengers’:

The movie’s theatrical debut is still more than two months off, so unfortunately for Zendaya fans it will be even longer before it’s ready to stream from home. Although MGM is distributing the film, there is less clarity than audiences would ideally like on where the film will be available to watch from home once it does leave theaters.

“Creed III,” another MGM film which came to theaters on March 3 began streaming first on June 9 on Prime Video. It will also debut on MGM+, but not until July 9. That makes the film’s theatrical and premium video-on-demand (PVOD) window 98 days, which was sooner than The Streamable's prediction, but nonetheless represents a moderately long trip to streaming.

The last two MGM releases were “A Good Person” (March 31) and “Guy Ritchie's The Covenant” (April 21), and while both are currently available for digital purchase, neither is available to stream on-demand with a Prime Video or MGM+ subscription yet. That would seem to suggest that MGM will follow a similar path with the two films as it did with “Creed III,” and bring them to streaming around 100 days after their initial release.

If the same pattern is followed with “Challengers,” it will hit Prime Video in mid-December, and come to MGM+ a month later in January. If you’re looking to spend your holidays watching an international superstar like Zendaya, this could be your year!