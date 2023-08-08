Laugh Your Head Off — Enjoy Top Japanese Anime Titles and Other Animated Series for Adults on Sling Freestream
Who says animation is just a medium for kids? Some of the most poignant, dramatic or hilarious content on television has come in animated form, and it’s a style that transcends every age group if properly produced. There’s a ton of great animated shows geared toward adults, especially in the comedy genre.
Sling Freestream offers a wide selection of animated titles that can definitely be classified as adults-only. There’s plenty of content for kids available on Sling Freestream as well, but when it comes to the titles on this list, the kids should probably be in bed or at school before they go on.
What Adult-Oriented Animation Channels Are Available on Sling Freestream?
Fans of Adult Swim will be thrilled to learn that Sling Freestream carries the Cartoon Network and Adult Swim Sneak Peak channel. This lets viewers switch back and forth between two live channels, one carrying Adult Swim titles while the other shows Cartoon Network selections. There are also on-demand titles available, including:
- American Dad
- Aqua Teen Hunger Force
- Bob’s Burgers
- The Boondocks
- Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law
- Metalocalypse
- Rick and Morty
- Robot Chicken
- Squidbillies
- The Venture Brothers
What Anime Channels Are Available with Sling Freestream?
There are a couple anime channels available on Sling Freestream that air episodes of classic titles 24 hours a day. The first is the Hidive Anime channel, which presents selections from the independent anime streamer Hidive streaming live and on-demand. Titles available include:
- Bloom Into You
- Fate/Stay Night
- Golden Time
- Maid-sama!
- The Pet Girl of Sakurasou
Filmrise offers a wide variety of channels on Sling Freestream, and its anime-dedicated network has some beloved franchises available, including:
- Beyblade: Metal Fusion
- Case Closed
- Lupin the Third
- Sonic X
- Yu-Gi-Oh! GX
Sling Freestream is a combined free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel hub and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service. It doesn’t require a credit card or any paid authentication to sign up, and is available to all users with a broadband connection. It offers more than 4,000 live channels and 41,000 on-demand titles, with choices ranging from short-form comedy to travel and everything in between.
Sling Freestream
Sling Freestream is a free ad-supported TV service offered through Sling TV. It offers 275+ free live TV channels and over 41,000 on demand shows and movies, such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Walking Dead,” and more.
You’ll find news channels like ABC News Live, CBS News, and Scripps News. For general entertainment, you’ll see free channels with content from MTV, Comedy Central, and BET. There’s even an Elvis channel. You can watch Jimmy Kimmel highlights for free.
For kids, you’ll even find some Sensical channels and Nick Jr shows.
There are also “sneak peeks” available for services and channels like AMC+, MGM+, STARZ, and TNT, so you can watch free episodes of some prestige shows.
Freestream offers international programming in seven languages, such as AajTak International, Zona TUDN, ARY News, France24, beIN SPORTS XTRA, SonyKal, Noticias Univision 24/7, TVP World, Al Jazeera English, and Al Arabiya.
Users can also rent recent theatrical releases for $3.99-$24.99.