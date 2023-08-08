Laugh Your Head Off — Enjoy Top Japanese Anime Titles and Other Animated Series for Adults on Sling Freestream

Who says animation is just a medium for kids? Some of the most poignant, dramatic or hilarious content on television has come in animated form, and it’s a style that transcends every age group if properly produced. There’s a ton of great animated shows geared toward adults, especially in the comedy genre.

Sling Freestream offers a wide selection of animated titles that can definitely be classified as adults-only. There’s plenty of content for kids available on Sling Freestream as well, but when it comes to the titles on this list, the kids should probably be in bed or at school before they go on.

What Adult-Oriented Animation Channels Are Available on Sling Freestream?

Fans of Adult Swim will be thrilled to learn that Sling Freestream carries the Cartoon Network and Adult Swim Sneak Peak channel. This lets viewers switch back and forth between two live channels, one carrying Adult Swim titles while the other shows Cartoon Network selections. There are also on-demand titles available, including:

American Dad

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Bob’s Burgers

The Boondocks

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law Metalocalypse

Rick and Morty

Robot Chicken

Squidbillies

The Venture Brothers

What Anime Channels Are Available with Sling Freestream?

There are a couple anime channels available on Sling Freestream that air episodes of classic titles 24 hours a day. The first is the Hidive Anime channel, which presents selections from the independent anime streamer Hidive streaming live and on-demand. Titles available include:

Bloom Into You

Fate/Stay Night

Golden Time

Maid-sama!

The Pet Girl of Sakurasou

Filmrise offers a wide variety of channels on Sling Freestream, and its anime-dedicated network has some beloved franchises available, including:

Beyblade: Metal Fusion

Case Closed

Lupin the Third

Sonic X

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX

Sling Freestream is a combined free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel hub and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service. It doesn’t require a credit card or any paid authentication to sign up, and is available to all users with a broadband connection. It offers more than 4,000 live channels and 41,000 on-demand titles, with choices ranging from short-form comedy to travel and everything in between.