MLB Players Missed All-Star Futures Games Because Clubhouse Didn’t Have Peacock
As the All-Star Futures Game was in full swing from Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles’ Chavez Ravine on Saturday, fans got to see promising minor league players show their potential in a seven-inning game streaming on Peacock; well, some fans did at least. Down the 101 in Anaheim, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, couldn’t even watch the action happening back at his home park because the Angels’ locker rooms don’t carry the streamer.
Dave Roberts said he didn’t catch any of the Futures Game today— Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) July 17, 2022
Why?
“In the clubhouse, we don’t have Peacock.”
While in a vacuum, this incident is funny, it does raise a handful of important issues as sports continue to splinter in the streaming landscape. First, with games on so many different channels and platforms, it is nearly impossible for any sports fan to watch every game, short of subscribing to every single service available. And while streaming was initially believed to be a lower-cost option to the traditional cable or satellite bundle, the ballooning price tag associated with streamers can make watching all of your team’s games cost-prohibitive.
This season, Peacock launched “Sunday Leadoff,” 18 consecutive weeks of exclusive streaming for early Sunday games, often starting before 12 noon ET. If you add in Friday night games streaming exclusively on Apple TV, 21 Yankees games exclusively on Prime Video, subscriptions to MLB.TV, Bally Sports+, NESN360, and anything else you might need, with games on so many, it very well might get too expensive to see every game on the schedule.
The other issue is that streaming services are optimized for home viewing, so what does that mean for off-site audiences in restaurants, sports bars, hotels, and — of course — major league clubhouses?
In the case of Peacock, at least, there’s something called NBC Pub Pass, which allows bars to broadcast Peacock events like Premier League soccer, rugby, and cycling. Since Peacock is intended for home use, it’s unclear what MLB clubhouses are supposed to do, but surely Comcast can send a free log-in to all 30 MLB franchises.
Remaining Peacock MLB Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|July 24
|Noon ET
|Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
|July 31
|Noon ET
|Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
|Aug. 7
|Noon ET
|Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
|Aug. 14
|Noon ET
|San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
|Aug. 21
|Noon ET
|Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
|Aug. 28
|Noon ET
|Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
|Sept. 4
|Noon ET
|Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates
