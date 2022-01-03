Most Anticipated Streaming Titles in 2022 - What are the Release Dates for ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’?

As streaming service giants continue the fight for having the best platform, this year we will see a ton of new titles that will hopefully draw larger audiences and increase subscriber growth. From Netflix, to Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and more, here are the most anticipated upcoming TV shows and movies for 2022.

Most Anticipated for Netflix Bridgerton December 25, 2020 Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family. Coming to the platform on March 25, 2022, Season 2 of “Bridgerton” will definitely attract more viewers during its debut. As we have reported before, the series ranks as the number one most-viewed English-language Netflix original series by hours viewed within 28 days of its release. To get fans even more pumped, there will be a pop-up event called “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” all across various cities in March that will take guests into the world of the Regency-era.

Stranger Things July 15, 2016 When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl. Since “Stranger Things” has such a big cult following, it’s very likely that the series will gain viewership in the Summer of 2022, when Season 4 debuts. Especially since Netflix recently launched the “Stranger Things” mobile games which may attract a newer audience of gamers who have yet to stream the show. The show has also ranked among Netflix’s top 10 all-time most-watched English-language series for two of its seasons thus far.

The Crown November 4, 2016 The gripping, decades-spanning inside story of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Ministers who shaped Britain’s post-war destiny. The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world – Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown. Season 5 of “The Crown” will premiere in November 2022. In September, the show helped Netflix win its first-ever drama series Emmy, and set a single-week Nielsen viewership record upon releasing Season 3 last November.

Escape from Spiderhead January 21, 2022 In the near future, two convicts confront their pasts in a facility run by a visionary who gives them emotion-altering drugs. Slated for a 2022 release, it is unknown when exactly it will debut, however, the film will star Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett, who all have their own respective fan bases. “Escape from Spiderhead” was adapted from George Saunder’s 2010 New Yorker short story and later included in Saunder’s New York Times bestseller “Tenth of December.” Saunder has his own group of fans who will watch the Netflix film as well.

Also coming to the platform is “The Gray Man” which will be released in the summer and has A-listers Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans starring which will without a doubt be a crowd-pleaser. The film marks the first blockbuster that the Russo brothers have directed since “Avengers: Endgame,” so it will be a hit among action lovers.

Another title is “The Sandman,” which its release date has yet to be announced. Based on Neil Gaiman’s “Sandman,” comic book fanatics are looking forward to the DC Entertainment show.

Most Anticipated for Prime Video The Lord of the Rings September 1, 2022 Lord of the Rings based TV-series, set during the 3,441-year period, known as the Age of Númenor, or the Second Age. Premiering on September 2, the “LOTR” series is hands down the the most important TV release of Amazon in 2022. Taking place thousands of years before the events of the “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” films, the show has a astounding $465 million price tag and has been anticipated among fans for years now.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel March 16, 2017 It’s 1958 Manhattan and Miriam “Midge” Maisel has everything she’s ever wanted - the perfect husband, kids, and Upper West Side apartment. But when her life suddenly takes a turn and Midge must start over, she discovers a previously unknown talent - one that will take her all the way from the comedy clubs of Greenwich Village to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch. Known as the first streaming service original to win the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy, Season 4 of “Mrs. Maisel” will release on February 18. The show has maintained a decent audience and has brought Amazon a handful of prestigious awards.

Most Anticipated for Hulu How I Met Your Father January 18, 2022 In the near future, Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Coming to the platform in just a couple of weeks (January 18), the spinoff of the binge-worthy classic “How I Met Your Mother” will be one of the highlights among Hulu originals this year. Hilary Duff has already garnered the attention from fans who were disappointed after the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot was canceled. Also, the trailer has already gained more than 7 million views, a perfect symbol as to how much the “How I Met Your Mother” series is truly beloved by its fans.

The Dropout March 3, 2022 The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos. Lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation and once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger. Although there are already documentaries following the story of Elizabeth Holmes and her failed blood-testing startup Theranos, the Hulu limited series will bring a fresh new perspective of the story. Since her criminal fraud trail is approaching conclusion, consumers who have kept up with the case will be tuning in to see Amanda Seyfried play the role of a calculated pyramid-schemer businesswoman. The release date is March 3.

Most Anticipated for Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi Centers on Obi-Wan Kenobi 10 years after the end of the Clone Wars, where he faced his greatest defeat; the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. While the release date is still to be decided, the expectations for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are high, considering how well “The Mandalorian” has been able to do for Disney+. Fans will watch as Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan 10 years after “Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith,” which grossed over $800 million globally at the box office. This is especially good for Disney+ because it will likely bring in an older audience which they have been aiming for.

She-Hulk Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, acquires Hulk-like qualities. Another anticipated title that doesn’t have a set release date, “She-Hulk” will star Tatiana Maslany as a lawyer named Jennifer Walters who acquires Hulk powers after receiving a transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Since 2012, Ruffalo has played Hulk in “Avengers” films, thus, will bring Marvel fans and Disney+ subscribers to the series.

Ms. Marvel A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala Khan has a special affinity for Super Heroes, particularly Captain Marvel. However, she struggles to fit in at home and at school — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right? As the first onscreen Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) is a Jersey City-based Pakistani-American teen with superpowers, taking on the title as Ms. Marvel. Fans will be able to watch “Ms. Marvel” in the summer of 2022.

Peter Pan & Wendy Live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of a boy who wouldn’t grow up and recruits three young siblings in London to join him on a magical adventure to the enchanted Neverland island. It’s safe to say that a lot of those with Peter Pan syndrome will tune in to this one. Although the release date is unknown, the live-action remake of Disney’s 1953 animated classic “Peter Pan” will star Jude Law as Captain Hook and will remind Disney+ subscribers how to feel like a kid again.

Most Anticipated for Paramount+

Arriving to the streaming service this year is “Halo.” The series will take place in the world of the classic game franchise, which has sold over 81 million games and generated over $6 billion in revenue. Assumed to be a significant subscription driver for Paramount+, “Halo” will be almost as big of a hit as “The Mandalorian” was for Disney+.

Most Anticipated for Peacock

After winning a bidding war against Netflix and HBO Max, Peacock will launch the dramatic remake of the famed comedy titled “Bel-Air” on February 13. NBCU will premiere the reboot on Super Bowl Sunday, which NBC has the rights to. The classic 90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” with Will Smith was was drawing millions of linear TV viewers back in the day. Now, fans have a reason to watch Peacock’s original series and hopefully stick around to continue using the service.

Most Anticipated for HBO Max The Flight Attendant November 26, 2020 Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her. Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened. In New York, she is met by FBI agents who question her about her recent layover in Bangkok. Still unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer. The comedy series starring Kaley Cuoco has a 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and was one of the top 10 most-viewed HBO Max series among TVision panel members in H1 2021. Additionally, Season 1 of the “The Flight Attendant” earned nine Emmy nominations (and earned one win) earlier in 2021. Although the release date remains TBD, there are a lot of fans awaiting Season 2.

Most Anticipated for Apple TV+ The Tragedy of Macbeth December 5, 2021 Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders his king and takes the throne for himself. The A24 black-and-white drama will raise a lot of heads for non-prestige film seekers. Starring Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” currently sits at a 94% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and may be Apple’s chance to secure a Best Picture nomination. The Shakespearean adaptation will premiere on January 14.

Another anticipated title for Apple TV+ is “Pachinko.” While the title isn’t known to many viewers, the large budget will capture the attention of many. Especially since Min Jin Lee’s novel of the same name was named one of its 10 best books of 2017, according to the NYT.