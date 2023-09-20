NBA League Pass Premium Rises in Price, Increases Number of Simultaneous Streams

The NBA season begins Wednesday, Oct. 18 with a nationally-televised doubleheader: The Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. Since the games will be on TNT, users will have to wait an extra day or two to fire up their favorite out-of-market team on NBA League Pass.

NBA League Pass offers out-of-market games not being broadcast on national TV channels like TNT or ESPN. The service has three tiers: the single-team plan, the all-team plan, and the League Pass Premium plan, which offers extra features to allow fans to get the most out of their experience. The Premium tier does not include ads, and like all NBA League Pass plans it comes with a free trial.

The league is rolling out NBA League Pass Premium at a slightly higher price this year. The cost of a subscription is now $149.99 for the year instead of $129.99, or users can pay $22.99 per month instead of the former price of $19.99. Neither of the other two League Pass plans are seeing their prices increase this year.

The good news is that in exchange for a higher subscription price, users will be able to stream NBA League Pass Premium on three devices simultaneously this season. That’s an increase of one device from last season’s plan and gives users more flexibility with how they decide to watch, and where.

Basketball completists who decide to sign up for NBA League Pass Premium will also want to check out Max this season. That service will carry all NBA games playing on TNT this season, as well as “Inside the NBA.” It’s the perfect compliment to an NBA League Pass account, as it will carry live nationally televised games that won’t be available with a League Pass subscription.

NBA League Pass might become a must-have service for fans of teams whose games are broadcast on a Bally Sports regional sports network. Bally Sports channels cover 15 NBA teams, but parent company Diamond Sports Group may end up having to surrender those rights in bankruptcy court this fall. If it does, the league may choose to use NBA League Pass to stream games to affected customers in local markets.

It’s never fun to see the price of a streaming product go up, but at least NBA League Pass has upped the number of devices you can stream games on simultaneously in exchange. NBA League Pass Premium is available now for $22.99 per month or $149.99 for the entire season.