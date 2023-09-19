Breaking: Sports Tier to Launch on Max in October; All WBD Sports Content to Be Free for Nearly 5 Months
After a year and a half of speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Tuesday that the company would finally be adding a full, live sports component to its flagship streaming service in the coming weeks. Beginning on Oct. 5, just in time for the MLB postseason, WBD will launch the Bleacher Report Sports add-on tier to Max.
The package will offer customers a full slate of premium live sports, including MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, and U.S. Soccer games and matches, as well as sports-focused programming including as “Inside the NBA,” select live international sports events such as 24 Hours of Le Mans, and extensive video-on-demand content from around the Warner Bros. Discovery company, including TBS and TNT.
The sports tier will be free and included in all domestic Max subscriptions from October until Feb. 29, 2024, at which time, it will be available to subscribers in the United States for $9.99 per month.
“We’re thrilled to offer WBD’s incredible portfolio of premium U.S. live sports – featuring simulcasts of our must-see MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA and U.S. Soccer events, among others – as part of B/R Sports Add-On’s wide assortment of compelling multi-sport content on Max,” WBD’s CEO and president of global streaming JB Perrette said. “The greatest collection of Entertainment, News and now Sports all in one place…this makes Max the most complete streaming service for consumers and reaffirms why Max is truly The One To Watch.”
Check back with The Streamable as we learn more about this developing story.
Max
Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.
Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.
All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.