Breaking: Sports Tier to Launch on Max in October; All WBD Sports Content to Be Free for Nearly 5 Months

After a year and a half of speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Tuesday that the company would finally be adding a full, live sports component to its flagship streaming service in the coming weeks. Beginning on Oct. 5, just in time for the MLB postseason, WBD will launch the Bleacher Report Sports add-on tier to Max.

The package will offer customers a full slate of premium live sports, including MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, and U.S. Soccer games and matches, as well as sports-focused programming including as “Inside the NBA,” select live international sports events such as 24 Hours of Le Mans, and extensive video-on-demand content from around the Warner Bros. Discovery company, including TBS and TNT.

The sports tier will be free and included in all domestic Max subscriptions from October until Feb. 29, 2024, at which time, it will be available to subscribers in the United States for $9.99 per month.

“We’re thrilled to offer WBD’s incredible portfolio of premium U.S. live sports – featuring simulcasts of our must-see MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA and U.S. Soccer events, among others – as part of B/R Sports Add-On’s wide assortment of compelling multi-sport content on Max,” WBD’s CEO and president of global streaming JB Perrette said. “The greatest collection of Entertainment, News and now Sports all in one place…this makes Max the most complete streaming service for consumers and reaffirms why Max is truly The One To Watch.”

