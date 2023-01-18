NBC Announces 2023 LPGA Schedule; All Tournaments Will Stream on Peacock
If golf is your sport, the NBC family of outlets is your destination for all the top events in 2023.
NBCUniversal has announced its full schedule of LPGA tournament coverage for the year. The action starts immediately, when the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tees off Thursday, Jan. 19. The season runs through mid-November and NBC will offer coverage of five major championships, including primetime coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open in July. There will be coverage of all 35 LGPA Tour events of the year, and 41 hours of that coverage will be live on NBC.
Coverage will be offered on NBC and GOLF Channel, with select tournaments also airing on USA Network. All tournaments will be available to stream on NBCU’s streaming service Peacock, making the platform the cheapest way to stream the LPGA in 2023.
NBC and CBS have teamed up for coverage of the LPGA Tour. The deal for the LGPA’s broadcast rights runs through 2030, so users should expect to see plenty more LPGA tournaments on Peacock in the next few years.
This year, the prizes will be bigger than ever before for LPGA players. The official prize fund for every LPGA tournament in 2023 is $101.4 million, the highest amount in the history of the tour.
Peacock will carry all five major championships on the LPGA Tour in 2023. This differs from NBC’s coverage of the PGA Tour, which will not feature the U.S. Open or Open Championship on the men’s side.
NBC’s 2023 LPGA Tour Schedule
|Dates
|Tournament
|Platforms
|Jan. 19-22
|Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Feb. 23-26
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|March 2-5
|HSBC Women’s World Championship
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|March 9-12
|Blue Bay LPGA
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|March 23-26
|LPGA Drive On Championship
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|March 30-April 2
|DIO Implant LA Open
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|April 12-15
|LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|April 20-23
|The Chevron Championship
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|April 27-30
|JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|May 4-7
|Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|May 11-14
|Cognizant Founders Cup
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|May 24-28
|Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|June 1-4
|Mizuho Americas Open
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|June 9-11
|ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|June 15-18
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|June 22-25
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|July 6-9
|U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica
|NBC, GOLF Channel, USA Network, Peacock
|July 13-16
|Greater Toledo LPGA Classic
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|July 19-22
|Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|July 27-30
|Amundi Evian Championship
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Aug. 3-6
|Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Aug. 10-13
|AIG Women’s Open
|NBC, GOLF Channel, USA Network, Peacock
|Aug. 17-20
|ISPS Handa World Invitational
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Aug. 24-27
|CP Women’s Open
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Aug. 31-Sept. 3
|Portland Classic
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Sept. 7-10
|Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Sept. 22-24
|Solheim Cup
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Sept. 29-Oct. 1
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Oct. 5-8
|The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Oct. 12-15
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Oct. 19-22
|BMW Ladies Championship
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Oct. 26-29
|Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Nov. 2-5
|TOTO Japan Classic
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Nov. 9-12
|The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Nov. 16-19
|CME Group Tour Championship
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.