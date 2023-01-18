 Skip to Content
NBC Announces 2023 LPGA Schedule; All Tournaments Will Stream on Peacock

David Satin

If golf is your sport, the NBC family of outlets is your destination for all the top events in 2023.

NBCUniversal has announced its full schedule of LPGA tournament coverage for the year. The action starts immediately, when the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tees off Thursday, Jan. 19. The season runs through mid-November and NBC will offer coverage of five major championships, including primetime coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open in July. There will be coverage of all 35 LGPA Tour events of the year, and 41 hours of that coverage will be live on NBC.

Coverage will be offered on NBC and GOLF Channel, with select tournaments also airing on USA Network. All tournaments will be available to stream on NBCU’s streaming service Peacock, making the platform the cheapest way to stream the LPGA in 2023.

NBC and CBS have teamed up for coverage of the LPGA Tour. The deal for the LGPA’s broadcast rights runs through 2030, so users should expect to see plenty more LPGA tournaments on Peacock in the next few years.

This year, the prizes will be bigger than ever before for LPGA players. The official prize fund for every LPGA tournament in 2023 is $101.4 million, the highest amount in the history of the tour.

Peacock will carry all five major championships on the LPGA Tour in 2023. This differs from NBC’s coverage of the PGA Tour, which will not feature the U.S. Open or Open Championship on the men’s side.

NBC’s 2023 LPGA Tour Schedule

Dates Tournament Platforms
Jan. 19-22 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
Feb. 23-26 Honda LPGA Thailand GOLF Channel, Peacock
March 2-5 HSBC Women’s World Championship GOLF Channel, Peacock
March 9-12 Blue Bay LPGA GOLF Channel, Peacock
March 23-26 LPGA Drive On Championship GOLF Channel, Peacock
March 30-April 2 DIO Implant LA Open GOLF Channel, Peacock
April 12-15 LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei GOLF Channel, Peacock
April 20-23 The Chevron Championship NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
April 27-30 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro GOLF Channel, Peacock
May 4-7 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown GOLF Channel, Peacock
May 11-14 Cognizant Founders Cup GOLF Channel, Peacock
May 24-28 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards GOLF Channel, Peacock
June 1-4 Mizuho Americas Open GOLF Channel, Peacock
June 9-11 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer GOLF Channel, Peacock
June 15-18 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give GOLF Channel, Peacock
June 22-25 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
July 6-9 U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica NBC, GOLF Channel, USA Network, Peacock
July 13-16 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic GOLF Channel, Peacock
July 19-22 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational GOLF Channel, Peacock
July 27-30 Amundi Evian Championship GOLF Channel, Peacock
Aug. 3-6 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open GOLF Channel, Peacock
Aug. 10-13 AIG Women’s Open NBC, GOLF Channel, USA Network, Peacock
Aug. 17-20 ISPS Handa World Invitational GOLF Channel, Peacock
Aug. 24-27 CP Women’s Open GOLF Channel, Peacock
Aug. 31-Sept. 3 Portland Classic GOLF Channel, Peacock
Sept. 7-10 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G GOLF Channel, Peacock
Sept. 22-24 Solheim Cup GOLF Channel, Peacock
Sept. 29-Oct. 1 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G GOLF Channel, Peacock
Oct. 5-8 The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America GOLF Channel, Peacock
Oct. 12-15 Buick LPGA Shanghai GOLF Channel, Peacock
Oct. 19-22 BMW Ladies Championship GOLF Channel, Peacock
Oct. 26-29 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA GOLF Channel, Peacock
Nov. 2-5 TOTO Japan Classic GOLF Channel, Peacock
Nov. 9-12 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican GOLF Channel, Peacock
Nov. 16-19 CME Group Tour Championship NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.

Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

