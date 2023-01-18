NBC Announces 2023 LPGA Schedule; All Tournaments Will Stream on Peacock

If golf is your sport, the NBC family of outlets is your destination for all the top events in 2023.

NBCUniversal has announced its full schedule of LPGA tournament coverage for the year. The action starts immediately, when the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tees off Thursday, Jan. 19. The season runs through mid-November and NBC will offer coverage of five major championships, including primetime coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open in July. There will be coverage of all 35 LGPA Tour events of the year, and 41 hours of that coverage will be live on NBC.

Coverage will be offered on NBC and GOLF Channel, with select tournaments also airing on USA Network. All tournaments will be available to stream on NBCU’s streaming service Peacock, making the platform the cheapest way to stream the LPGA in 2023.

NBC and CBS have teamed up for coverage of the LPGA Tour. The deal for the LGPA’s broadcast rights runs through 2030, so users should expect to see plenty more LPGA tournaments on Peacock in the next few years.

This year, the prizes will be bigger than ever before for LPGA players. The official prize fund for every LPGA tournament in 2023 is $101.4 million, the highest amount in the history of the tour.

Peacock will carry all five major championships on the LPGA Tour in 2023. This differs from NBC’s coverage of the PGA Tour, which will not feature the U.S. Open or Open Championship on the men’s side.

NBC’s 2023 LPGA Tour Schedule