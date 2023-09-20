 Skip to Content
NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Relaunches as Monumental Sports Network, How to Stream It

David Satin

NBC Sports Washington is dead, long live Monumental Sports Network! The regional sports network responsible for distributing games from the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the NHL’s Washington Capitals is getting a major facelift this week as it transitions from old to new branding.

Users will still be able to find Monumental Sports Network in the same channel slot they found NBC Sports Washington in with their chosen pay-TV provider. The rebrand was first announced in June and Monumental’s President of Media and New Enterprises Zach Leonsis can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the channel.

“Since acquiring NBC Sports Washington one year ago to the day, we have spent every day since building what we believe will be the best local media experience for the greatest fans in all of sports,” he said in a press release. “Our fans deserve the best experience possible, so we challenged ourselves to push every standard and deliver an extraordinary media platform. We’re excited to begin the network’s transformation this month with additional plans to unveil several significant upgrades throughout the course of the Capitals and Wizards regular seasons.”

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
NBC Sports Washington ≥ $99.99 - - -

Customers with pay TV credentials can also log into the Monumental Sports app to stream games live. An in-market direct-to-consumer streaming platform is also in the works at Monumental, but there’s no timetable for launch on that option just yet.

Users who log onto Monumental Sports instead of watching on linear TV can enjoy a host of new digital experiences, such as access to multiple camera angles, the ability to pause, rewind, and fast forward live games, 24/7 access to the Monumental Sports Network linear feed, new shows including “Hometown with Rachel Nichols” and much more.

Monumental Sports Network is available wherever users could formerly find NBC Sports Washington. The channel will be adding more original programming and documentaries as the year goes along, so keep checking back if you live in the Washington D.C., Virginia, or Maryland markets.

