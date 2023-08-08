Netflix Releases Game Controller App for iPhone, iPad; Mobile Games Coming to Smart TVs Soon

Netflix really wants its users to adopt its mobile games. The company has rolled out a new app for iOS in the App store that will turn iPhones and iPads into game controllers, ahead of its move to make its mobile games available on smart TVs and connected devices.

Reports first surfaced about Netflix’s efforts to adapt its games for smart TVs in March. At the time, it was also reported that Netflix would use the customer’s mobile phone as a controller for its games; the fact that the company has launched its app for iOS devices means that mobile game functionality on smart TVs isn’t far behind. There has been no official word from Netflix on when mobile games will be available on smart TVs, however.

Users can download the Netflix Game Controller app in the App Store now. It is not yet available on Android devices, but considering there are currently no Netflix games compatible with smart TVs ready to play yet, that shouldn’t prove too much of an inconvenience for now.

Check out a screenshot of Netflix’s new Game Controller app

Netflix now has 70 mobile games available, and promised to release a total of 40 such games throughout the course of 2023. There are dozens of games in development by Netflix currently, but its efforts to bring its mobile games to smart TV screens are just the next step in an ambitious strategy for the world’s largest streamer.

Netflix wants to use the experience it gathers from its mobile games to expand into cloud gaming some day soon. It is already on the path to cloud gaming, having recently hired a former 343 Industries executive to develop a AAA, multi-platform game for the company. There could come a day when Netflix has a platform dedicated to game streaming, just as it currently does for video streaming.

The new Game Controller app isn’t the only new feature mobile Netflix users can access this week. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the company had made updates to its rating system on mobile devices, allowing users to more-easily give the content they’re watching a thumbs up or thumbs down.