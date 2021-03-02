Paramount+ to Add Epix Film Library on June 4, ‘A Quiet Place: Part 2’ First New Theatrical Release on Service

Paramount+ subscribers will be able to access EPIX films just in time for summer vacation.

During the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish revealed that EPIX movies would begin appearing on Paramount+ starting June 4. The deal was forged as a “strategic partnership” between the two brands that brings over 2,500 library titles to the platform, adding even more value to ViacomCBS’ relaunched streaming service.

In addition, Paramount+ will also receive new release MGM films after their Epix run, which has streaming rights to MGM films.

All other new Paramount movies, such as A Quiet Place: Part Two, Mission Impossible: 7, and the Paw Patrol movie will appear on Paramount+ after their theatrical run some as early as 45 days.

He expects A Quiet Place: Part Two will be the first to see this, which is supposed to be released in theaters on September 17. That means it would likely come to Paramount+ in late-October or early November.

Bakish thinks the move will pay off for the company going forward, even as theaters reopen.

“I believe that is a sustainable offering,” Bakish said. “This move puts the titles in the theater so people who want to go and get a big screen experience. But if you look at the curve the degradations on most film titles, they do very little business post day 30 and certainly post day 45. Moving to a streaming window, we think, works — certainly for us but also for constituents, including consumers. We’re very excited about that.”

In June, the existing CBS All Access ad-supported plan will sunset, making way for the new Paramount+ pricing — $4.99 for the ad-supported version, $9.99 for no ads and a live, linear CBS feed.

Paramount+ officially launches March 4. Paramount+ is compatible with Roku and Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Tablet, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android phones, tablets, and Android TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, and web browsers on both PC and Mac.