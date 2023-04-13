Peacock Announces Details for ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick,’ Set to Stream in September

Hold onto your dog and get ready for a healthy dose of righteous revenge while saying as few words as humanly possible. This week, Peacock revealed details about the highly anticipated three-part streaming event “The Continental: From the World of John Wick.” Set in the same universe as the four iconic John Wick movies this new limited series will tell the backstory of one of the beloved assassin’s closest allies.

Exploring the history of the infamous hotel-for-assassins known as The Continental, the three-part event will focus on the plight of a young Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell) as he’s brought back to the chaos of 1970s New York City to confront his forgotten past. Winston will journey through the dangerous underworld of the hotel in a desperate mission to take possession of it and eventually secure his position of authority.

Ian McShane plays Winston Scott in the film franchise as he is the owner of The Continental. Scott maintains a safe and neutral ground for assassins, but any misbehavior or breaking of the hotel rules will result in serious consequences. While Winston is a close ally of John Wick, he does not let this prevent him from strictly implementing the Continental Hotel code of conduct.

Check out the Teaser Trailer for ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’:

The John Wick films all stream on Peacock, so the addition of this three-part event series will fit in nicely with the rest of the story. The first three installments are available to watch on the platform now and last month, The Streamable predicated that “John Wick: Chapter 4” would arrive on Peacock on or around Monday, July 24.

“The Continental” isn’t the only extension of the John Wick universe currently in the works. Lionsgate — the studio behind the films — is currently working on a new movie “Ballerina,” which will star Ana de Armas and will be set between the third and fourth movies in the franchise. In the film, set for release next year, de Armas plays a ballerina who seeks revenge by hunting down the murderers of her family.

While Peacock is not owned by Lionsgate, the NBCUniversal streaming service has established a seemingly solid relationship with the studio. So, as the John Wick universe continues to expand, Peacock will likely be the place to catch all of the epic fight scenes and emotional tales of revenge.