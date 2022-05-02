Peacock Announces First Exclusive Films from LeBron James, Chloe Bailey, John Woo
After touting an increase of 4 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 last week, on Monday, Peacock announced that they would be releasing three upcoming original films directly on the service in 2023.
The three movies debuting next year will be “Shooting Stars,” which will tell the story of NBA icon LeBron James’ from a high-school basketball player to an international superstar; “Praise This” starring Chloe Bailey as the newest member of a community’s church choir who pushes her members in a hipper musical direction; and “The Killer” which will see legendary filmmaker John Woo reimagine his 1989 action classic which originally starred Chow Yun-fat.
The movies will be a part of the previously announced collaboration with corporate sibling Universal Pictures which will see new films produced exclusively for the NBCUniversal streamer.
“We know people join Peacock to watch movies, so we are constantly adding more to serve fans,” President of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer and International for NBCU Kelly Campbell said. “Together with the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, we are excited to deliver fresh, exclusive, original films next year to our customers in addition to the legendary Universal Pictures blockbuster films and beloved franchises streaming now.”
As Peacock continues to fight for a foothold in the ongoing streaming wars, new films from Universal Pictures could be a differentiator. In February, the streamer had a hit with the Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson romantic comedy “Marry Me,” which had a day-and-date release on Peacock. If NBCU can replicate that type of success with future releases, it could make the service far more attractive to budget-conscious consumers.
