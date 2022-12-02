Peacock Announces Streaming Debut for Julia Roberts, George Clooney Rom-Com ‘Ticket to Paradise’

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are some of the most respected and beloved actors in Hollywood, and with good reason. With decades of beloved films, box office success, and 12 Academy Award nominations between them, there can be no doubt that the two have serious chops. That’s why movie fans were so excited when the pair teamed up for the romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise,” which was released this fall. Now, NBCUniversal has announced the movie will be available to stream on Peacock on Friday, Dec. 9.

The film sees Clooney and Roberts play a pair of divorced parents, David and Georgia Cotton. The pair travel to Bali after learning that their daughter Lily is planning to marry a man named Gede, whom she has just met. David and Georgia decide to conspire together to sabotage the wedding, in order to prevent Lily from making the same mistake they made 25 years ago.

Check out a Trailer for ‘Ticket to Paradise’:

The movie will head to streaming 49 days after its theatrical debut on Oct. 21. The Streamable predicted that the movie last a little bit longer than the roughly 45-day window that has become the baseline for cinema-to-streaming releases. We estimated that it would be released on Peacock Dec. 16, so just one week off of Friday’s announcement.

“Ticket to Paradise” follows the example of Idris Elba’s creature thriller “Beast,” which was released by Universal earlier this year. “Beast” also got a 49-day theatrical window before heading to streaming on Peacock.

NBCU likely wanted to capitalize on holiday viewing windows to maximize the audience for “Ticket to Paradise.” As a rom-com, the movie is perfect for those seeking lighter fare at this time of year. Plus, the tropical setting of the movie doesn’t hurt as winter temperatures set in across the United States, offering viewers the chance to escape the ice and snow, if only for a couple of hours.

The timing of the streaming release of “Ticket to Paradise” proves once again that NBCU is following its own internal metrics when determining theatrical windows. On one end of the spectrum, “Halloween Ends” got a day-and-date streaming release to commemorate Halloween. On the other end, the adorable animated “Minions: The Rise of Gru” got an 84-day window, while Jordan Peele’s newest movie “Nope” took 120 days to head to streaming.

The speculation regarding “Ticket to Paradise” is now at an end, at the very least. You can see Clooney and Roberts in their latest team-up starting Friday, Dec. 9, exclusively on Peacock.