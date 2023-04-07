Peacock to Debut ‘Premier League Data Zone’ Alternative EPL Soccer Broadcast on April 8

Peacock is rolling out a brand new user experience for fans of English Premier League soccer this weekend. After watching ESPN succeed with the “ManningCast” on “Monday Night Football,” and seeing the NBA and the NHL adopt alternative broadcasts with ornate graphics overlays and integrated analytics, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform is introducing one of its own.

Peacock’s new “enhanced viewing experience” is called “Premier League Data Zone,” and will be launched Sunday, April 8 during the Arsenal-Liverpool match. The feed will have its own dedicated world feed commentary team, and supplement the action on the screen with on-pitch graphics and side panels loaded with statistics, including:

Real-time team and player statistics including passing accuracy, touches, sprints and total distance traveled, dribbles and opponents bypassed, pressures, and much more

A live player movement tracker

Player name graphics of whomever is possessing the ball

On-pitch shot speed graphics (images below)

The contest between first-place Arsenal and Liverpool starts at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 9. There will be four total Premier League matches in April that offer the Data Zone alternate stream, including a top-of-the-table matchup between Arsenal and second-place Manchester City on April 26. The only way to see the new EPL Data Zone stream is with a subscription to Peacock.

Date Time (ET) Match Match Platform PL Data Zone Sun., April 9 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Arsenal Peacock Peacock Wed., April 26 3 p.m. Manchester City v. Arsenal Peacock Peacock Thurs., April 27 3:15 p.m. Tottenham v. Manchester United Peacock Peacock Sat., April 29 12:30 p.m. Arsenal v. Chelsea Peacock, NBC Peacock

Peacock will carry every EPL game broadcast on NBC this season. There’s a ton of other soccer coverage on the streaming platform, including studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

Premier League soccer joins MLB baseball, NFL and Notre Dame football, IndyCar racing, tennis, golf, and a wide selection of other live sports on Peacock. The service continually sees excellent ratings for live WWE wrestling events, and the amount of sports coverage it offers helps explain why Peacock has consistently grown its share of new streaming subscriptions, even in a saturated marketplace.