Peacock to Debut ‘Premier League Data Zone’ Alternative EPL Soccer Broadcast on April 8
Peacock is rolling out a brand new user experience for fans of English Premier League soccer this weekend. After watching ESPN succeed with the “ManningCast” on “Monday Night Football,” and seeing the NBA and the NHL adopt alternative broadcasts with ornate graphics overlays and integrated analytics, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform is introducing one of its own.
Peacock’s new “enhanced viewing experience” is called “Premier League Data Zone,” and will be launched Sunday, April 8 during the Arsenal-Liverpool match. The feed will have its own dedicated world feed commentary team, and supplement the action on the screen with on-pitch graphics and side panels loaded with statistics, including:
- Real-time team and player statistics including passing accuracy, touches, sprints and total distance traveled, dribbles and opponents bypassed, pressures, and much more
- A live player movement tracker
- Player name graphics of whomever is possessing the ball
- On-pitch shot speed graphics (images below)
The contest between first-place Arsenal and Liverpool starts at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 9. There will be four total Premier League matches in April that offer the Data Zone alternate stream, including a top-of-the-table matchup between Arsenal and second-place Manchester City on April 26. The only way to see the new EPL Data Zone stream is with a subscription to Peacock.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Match Platform
|PL Data Zone
|Sun., April 9
|11:30 a.m.
|Liverpool v. Arsenal
|Peacock
|Peacock
|Wed., April 26
|3 p.m.
|Manchester City v. Arsenal
|Peacock
|Peacock
|Thurs., April 27
|3:15 p.m.
|Tottenham v. Manchester United
|Peacock
|Peacock
|Sat., April 29
|12:30 p.m.
|Arsenal v. Chelsea
|Peacock, NBC
|Peacock
Peacock will carry every EPL game broadcast on NBC this season. There’s a ton of other soccer coverage on the streaming platform, including studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.
Premier League soccer joins MLB baseball, NFL and Notre Dame football, IndyCar racing, tennis, golf, and a wide selection of other live sports on Peacock. The service continually sees excellent ratings for live WWE wrestling events, and the amount of sports coverage it offers helps explain why Peacock has consistently grown its share of new streaming subscriptions, even in a saturated marketplace.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.