Peacock To Provide Exclusive Live Coverage of Third and Fourth Round French Open Matches

The 2020 French Open begins this Saturday, Sept. 23 with Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Dominic Thiem as some of the top billers of the tournament. While NBC Sports will be covering majority of the games, Peacock will provide exclusive coverage for the third and fourth rounds of the French Open, taking place on Oct. 3 through Oct. 5.

The French Open is the latest in Peacock’s long roster of varying sports content. Last week, Peacock aired two hours of daily exclusive coverage of the U.S. Open, along with airing all but one Premier League game on the schedule.

The streamer will also exclusively stream an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game and select coverage from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics.

Recently, Peacock created a hub for sports lovers. The streaming service launched NBC Sports Channel a new, exclusive channel that streams daytime live sports talk programming and is available on Peacock’s free tier.

The new channel will be the exclusive streaming home of “The Rich Eisen Show,” “The Dan Patrick Show,” “PFT Live With Mike Florio,” as well as “Brother From Another,” to be hosted by longtime friends and journalists, Michael Holley and Michael Smith

In July, the service launched their first pop-up channel titled “Road to Tokyo,” which is dedicated to round-the-clock streaming of Olympic and Paralympic classic moments, documentaries and studio programming.

After months of negotiations, Peacock’s parent company Comcast finally reached an agreement with Roku to bring the service onto the widely-used platform. Roku confirmed the deal saying “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Comcast that will bring Peacock to Roku customers and maintains access to NBCU’s TV Everywhere apps.”