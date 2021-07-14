 Skip to Content
Peacock to Stream All Premier League Games Airing on NBC Live During 2021-22 Season

Jason Gurwin

It just got a little easier to stream the Premier League in the 2021-22. NBCU announced that for the first time, all Premier League games airing on NBC will be simulcast on Peacock. When the season kicks off in August, Peacock will continue be the exclusive home for matches that don’t air on cable.

For the first time, Telemundo Deportes’ Andres Cantor will call select Premier League matches in English. He will join NBC Sports’ Premier League voices Rebecca Lowe, Arlo White, Cantor, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard.

Last season, NBCUniversal announced that they would be moving Premier League content previously available on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” to Peacock Premium.

Before moving to Peacock, NBC Sports Gold previously offered two season plans: Match Day Pass ($39.99) and Premier League Pass ($64.99). Match Day Pass came with live streaming of matches not available on television, while Premier League Pass ($64.99) added the ability to stream all games on-demand.

Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month (free for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers), or $49.99 for a full year commitment.

NBC and NBCSN continues to air Premier League live match coverage, as well as pre- and postmatch shows and additional shoulder programming. Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app with your TV Everywhere credentials.

However, you will be able to watch those matches on Peacock on-demand. All games that air on CNBC, NBCSN, and USA will be available to stream on-demand with Peacock starting at 9pm ET on the day of the game. This is in addition to all the telecasts that are available both live and on-demand exclusively with Peacock Premium.

Usually, most of the big clubs – like Chelsea and Manchester United – would have had about four games a season on Premier League Pass, while most other teams will have nearly half their games on the service.

NBC has been moving more sports content to Peacock, including this season Stanley Cup Final, select MLB games from their RSNs, and will feature live coverage of some of the biggest events of the Summer Games — including gymnastics, track & field, and the US Men’s Basketball Team.

peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

August Premier League TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) Match Network
Fri., Aug. 13 1 p.m. Premier League Live NBCSN
Fri., Aug. 13 3 p.m. Brentford v. Arsenal NBCSN, Universo
Fri., Aug. 13 5 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN
Sat., Aug. 14 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN
Sat., Aug. 14 7:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Leeds United NBCSN, Universo
Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers NBCSN, Universo
Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Burnley v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock
Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Crystal Palace Peacock
Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Everton v. Southampton Peacock
Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Watford v. Aston Villa Peacock
Sat., Aug. 14 12:30 p.m. Norwich City v. Liverpool NBC, Peacock, Universo
Sat., Aug. 14 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock
Sun., Aug. 15 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 15 9 a.m. Newcastle v. West Ham NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 15 11:30 a.m. Tottenham v. Manchester City NBCSN, Telemundo
Sun., Aug. 15 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN
Sat., Aug. 21 7 a.m. Premier League Live Peacock
Sat., Aug. 21 7:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Burnley Peacock
Sat., Aug. 21 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Norwich City NBCSN, Universo
Sat., Aug. 21 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Newcastle CNBC
Sat., Aug. 21 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Brentford Peacock
Sat., Aug. 21 10 a.m. Leeds United v. Everton Peacock
Sat., Aug. 21 12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Watford NBC, Peacock, Universo
Sun., Aug. 22 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 22 9 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Tottenham NBCSN, Telemundo
Sun., Aug. 22 9 a.m. Southampton v. Manchester United Peacock
Sun., Aug. 22 11:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea NBCSN, Telemundo
Sun., Aug. 22 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN
Mon., Aug. 23 2 p.m. Premier League Live NBCSN
Mon., Aug. 23 3 p.m. West Ham v. Leicester City NBCSN, Universo
Mon., Aug. 23 5 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN
Sat. Aug. 28 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock
Sat. Aug. 28 7:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Arsenal Peacock
Sat. Aug. 28 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Everton NBCSN, Universo
Sat. Aug. 28 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Brentford Peacock
Sat. Aug. 28 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Southampton Peacock
Sat. Aug. 28 10 a.m. Norwich City v. Leicester City Peacock
Sat. Aug. 28 10 a.m. West Ham v. Crystal Palace Peacock
Sat., Aug. 28 12:30 p.m. Liverpool v. Chelsea NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Sun., Aug. 29 8:30 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 29 9 a.m. Tottenham v. Watford Peacock
Sun., Aug. 29 9 a.m. Burnley v. Leeds United NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 29 11:30 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Man United NBCSN, Telemundo
Sun., Aug. 29 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN
