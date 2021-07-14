Peacock to Stream All Premier League Games Airing on NBC Live During 2021-22 Season

It just got a little easier to stream the Premier League in the 2021-22. NBCU announced that for the first time, all Premier League games airing on NBC will be simulcast on Peacock. When the season kicks off in August, Peacock will continue be the exclusive home for matches that don’t air on cable.

For the first time, Telemundo Deportes’ Andres Cantor will call select Premier League matches in English. He will join NBC Sports’ Premier League voices Rebecca Lowe, Arlo White, Cantor, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard.

Last season, NBCUniversal announced that they would be moving Premier League content previously available on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” to Peacock Premium.

Before moving to Peacock, NBC Sports Gold previously offered two season plans: Match Day Pass ($39.99) and Premier League Pass ($64.99). Match Day Pass came with live streaming of matches not available on television, while Premier League Pass ($64.99) added the ability to stream all games on-demand.

Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month (free for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers), or $49.99 for a full year commitment.

NBC and NBCSN continues to air Premier League live match coverage, as well as pre- and postmatch shows and additional shoulder programming. Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app with your TV Everywhere credentials.

However, you will be able to watch those matches on Peacock on-demand. All games that air on CNBC, NBCSN, and USA will be available to stream on-demand with Peacock starting at 9pm ET on the day of the game. This is in addition to all the telecasts that are available both live and on-demand exclusively with Peacock Premium.

Usually, most of the big clubs – like Chelsea and Manchester United – would have had about four games a season on Premier League Pass, while most other teams will have nearly half their games on the service.

NBC has been moving more sports content to Peacock, including this season Stanley Cup Final, select MLB games from their RSNs, and will feature live coverage of some of the biggest events of the Summer Games — including gymnastics, track & field, and the US Men’s Basketball Team.

