Peacock to Stream 18 Exclusive Sunday Morning MLB Games

Hot on the heels of the announcement that Apple TV+ would become the home of “Friday Night Baseball”, Peacock announced their much-rumored deal with Major League Baseball to stream live games.

Peacock will carry 18 MLB games this season, with the contests airing on Sunday mornings starting at 11:30 a.m. ET or 12:00 noon ET. The first game available on Peacock will be the Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox on May 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET, which will simulcast on NBC.

The remaining games will only be available to those with a Peacock Premium subscription.

Peacock will also air the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The streaming service will also now carry classic MLB games, documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive, and highlight packages available on-demand in a new MLB hub.

MLB on Peacock TV Schedule

Date Time Matchup May 8 11:30 a.m. ET Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox May 15 11:30 a.m. ET San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves May 22 11:30 a.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates May 29 11:30 a.m. ET San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds June 5 11:30 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

“Expanding Peacock’s premium live sports offering for customers remains a top priority and we are very excited to partner with MLB to bring a new, exclusive package of games to Peacock on Sunday mornings for baseball fans,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Peacock. “We look forward to building upon NBC Sports’ long-standing relationship with Major League Baseball and providing streaming customers exclusive access to games on Peacock.”

Last season, Peacock aired three MLB games as part of a test with the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies; both teams games are normally carried on NBC Sports’ regional sports networks.

ESPN declined to pick up the rights for these games for the 2022 season, so NBC Sports has agreed to pay $30 million annually to broadcast them. The combined Comcast and Apple agreements reportedly raise baseball’s national media deals from $1.84 billion to $1.96B for the 2022 season, a 26% year-over-year increase.