Peacock Will Stream 2024 People’s Choice Awards Live for First Time

If you’ve ever turned off an award ceremony like The Oscars in confusion or anger because the thought process behind the awards didn’t make any sense, this news is for you. NBCUniversal has announced that the People’s Choice Awards will be livestreamed on Peacock for the first time in 2024.

The People’s Choice Awards are the only Hollywood awards ceremony powered by the people. Winners are chosen via online voting, ensuring people not only know exactly who the honorees are, but that they can have a hand in choosing them. The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will be held on Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

“The mission of the ‘People’s Choice Awards’ continues to be about giving a voice to those whose opinions matter most - the people” said Cassandra Tryon, SVP at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Moving the telecast to the heart of awards season and expanding our reach to Peacock’s audience creates a platform for the people’s voice to be heard louder than ever, giving stars and their fans an opportunity to celebrate together.”

Previously, live broadcasting of the People’s Choice Awards fell to NBC and E!, and the ceremony was only available to stream on-demand. Despite that fact, the show bucked an awards-industry trend in 2022, seeing its ratings increase as compared to 2021. The 2022 People’s Choice Awards garnered 173 million total engagements across linear TV, streaming, and social media. Peacock is no stranger to live awards shows, as it livestreamed the 2023 Golden Globes earlier this year, and the 2022 edition of the primetime Emmy awards.

Will the People’s Choice Awards follow the Emmys to the new Peacock Theater? This week, NBCU announced that it had acquired the naming rights to the Los Angeles theater that hosts the Emmys and will serve as home to select events during the 2028 Summer Olympics. The decision on whether to hold the People’s Choice Awards at that theater isn’t up to NBCU, but you can bet the company will at least inquire about what it would take to get them moved there.

More and more streamers are getting involved with major awards ceremonies. Netflix will become the exclusive home of the Screen Actors Guild awards starting in 2024, and Disney+ has livestreamed the Oscar nominations announcement two years in a row, though it has not offered the actual Academy Awards ceremony in the United States yet.