Philo Adds 9 New Free Channels Featuring Classic TV, Adventure Series, Music Videos, More

In addition to the benefits that come with subscribing to Philo, including live TV from top channels like the Food Network and Comedy Central and on-demand titles, now the live TV streaming service is adding to another one of its growing core benefits by introducing nine new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to its lineup.

Philo already hosts more than 70 live channels for cord-cutters, along with other FAST channels like Screambox TV and Drag Race Universe that were added in April. The addition of these nine new FAST channels is sure to add even more value to the subscription service and can now be found in Philo’s guide.

Unlike other streaming services that offer FAST channels, Philo’s offerings are only available to subscribers. So, while the skinny bundle is arguably the best deal in streaming at just $25 per month, other services like Sling Freestream, Tubi, Pluto, and Freevee often offer some of the same channels at no cost.

The new FAST channels added to Philo’s channel lineup in July include:

Chicken Soup For The Soul: Just like the books that the network is based on, Chicken Soup for the Soul has shows and movies that aims to inspire and bring emotion to viewers. TV classics like “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Just Shoot Me” can be found on the network.

InFast: Focusing on discovery and adventure, InFast sheds light on unique documentaries, game shows, and atypical TV shows. Those with an interest in rare content with thrilling backgrounds would appreciate InFast.

InWonder: Viewers with a love and appreciation for all things science and discovery would be enthralled by InWonder. Created to have an audience inspired by science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), InWonder does exactly what its title suggests: encouraging those to wonder.

InTrouble: InTrouble showcases thrilling sporting content set to the tone of adventure. Showing stories that can only be told by the athletes themselves, InTrouble shows documentaries, recaps, and series that include those in skateboarding, bull-riding, speed skiing, and more.

Vevo Pop: Pop music fans rejoice! The Vevo Pop channel has everyone from One Direction to Camila Cabello for pop music enthusiasts.

Vevo Country: Country all-stars like Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney will have their music videos and top hits shown on Vevo Country.

Vevo Hip Hop: If pop and country music isn’t on the favorites list, Vevo Hip Hop is the place to be to listen to today’s top rap and r&b hits.

Vevo 80s: Get those hearts pumping with ’80s classics from the likes of Madonna, The Police, and Duran Duran.

Vevo 90s: Throw it all the way back to the ’90s to watch music videos from the ultimate boy and girl band era. From Backstreet Boys to Britney Spears, Vevo 90s is nostalgic.

Philo is a great low-price option for those who are looking for live TV coverage at a fraction of the cost that most cable companies charge. Thanks to its entertainment-focused channel lineup, it is an affordable destination for popular cable series like “Yellowstone,” “Alone,” and “The Walking Dead: Dead City.” In April, the streaming service added more news and lifestyle channels to its lineup like USA Today, rounding out its channels to have something for everyone.