Pluto TV Adding New Channels from ‘CSI:’, Hallmark, ‘60 Minutes,’ More in September

As the calendar prepares to flip from August to September, an autumnal breeze is not the only thing in the air, as free streaming service Pluto TV is mixing in some lineup additions to go along with the color-changing fall foliage. On Tuesday, the streamer announced a host of new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels coming to its ever-expanding slate starting in September.

Launching on the first of the month will be 00s Replay, a channel dedicated to the era of filmmaking that launched the 21st Century. Also coming on Sept. 1 will be a 24-hours-per-day channel dedicated to the incredible two-decade archive of “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Later in the month, two of CBS’s long-running procedural hits will come to the Paramount-owned streamer as “CSI: Miami” and “CSI: NY” will get their own individual free, linear channels. Led by David Caruso and Gary Sinise respectively, the two series will now be available around the clock on Pluto.

Another CBS stalwart is also getting its own streaming channel in September as the venerated newsmagazine “60 Minutes” will air episodes from its expansive archive of investigative reporting, interviews, and more beginning on Sept. 24. Later that week, on Sept. 26, Pluto will also launch channels dedicated to “The Rachel Ray Show” and Hallmark Movies and More.

The former will feature classic episodes from the chef and lifestyle guru’s Emmy-winning show while the latter will present a curated stream of the best movies, series, and specials from the libraries of Hallmark’s multiple TV networks.

These new channels are just the latest to hit the streaming service as earlier in the month, Pluto TV added FAST channels dedicated to iconic game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” while also launching Western Weeks to highlight various forms of cowboy content.

As more and more consumers are willing to watch ads in order to stream free content, by adding additional viewing options for users, Pluto TV is aiming to keep its audience engaged with its various offerings.

During the second quarter of 2022, Pluto TV saw its global user base grow to nearly 70 million monthly active users, up from the 68M that the company reported following the first quarter.