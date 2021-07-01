Pluto TV Adds 2 New Free Channels For Julia Child & ‘Wanted Dead Or Alive’

If you’re looking for something new to enjoy on Pluto TV, you’re in luck. On Thursday, Pluto TV expanded its offerings with two new channels, The Julia Child Channel and the “Wanted: Dead or Alive” channel. These channels are free to access, along with the rest of Pluto TV’s content.

The Julia Child Channel is located on channel 519 and features 165 hours of entertainment. You can tune in to watch episodes of “The French Chef”, “Baking with Julia”, “Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs,” and many other cooking favorites.

The Pluto TV press release reads, “You can learn how to make classic French dishes and curious retro recipes, and enjoy talented guest chefs, bloopers, and Julia’s signature wit and kitchen wisdom. Discover for yourself how this beloved cultural icon introduced Americans to French cuisine, and how her light-hearted approach to cooking forever changed how we prepare, eat, and think about food.”

Learn More Pluto.TV Pluto TV Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows. … Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen. Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV.

If you’re looking for a little more action, check out the “Wanted: Dead or Alive” channel, which can be found on channel 528. The entire American Western series will play 24/7, so you don’t have to miss a single episode. Steve McQueen played bounty hunter Josh Randall in this classic series. The show originally aired on CBS from 1958 to 1961.

Pluto TV is a free streaming service that features 250 live TV channels, as well as thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows. The service has recently added many new channels to its lineup, including Spanish options. Last month, the company rolled out a new update for its web interface and introduced new features. In May, Pluto TV reported 50 million monthly active users.